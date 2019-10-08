Meet Alan Titchmarsh's wife - Love Your Garden host married 44 years and counting!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Chelsea Flower Show, Gardeners’ World and Ground Force are just some of the gardening shows that Alan Titchmarsh is remembered for presenting.

Today, Alan’s garden makeover show on ITV has been running for over eight years in 2019.

Love Your Garden is onto its ninth series and 70-year-old Alan is still presenting like its the 1990’s.

The nation is well-acquainted with Alan, but less is known about the Love Your Garden host’s other half. Let’s get to know Alan Titchmarsh’s wife.

Alan Titchmarsh: Wife

Horticulture expert Alan has been married for 44 years in 2019.

He and his wife, Alison, met through amateur dramatics and tied the knot in 1975 and have been happily married ever since. Alison is said to back her husband up and he described her as his best friend.

It doesn’t look as though Alison’s age is something that’s readily available on the internet but we’d assume that she’s of a similar age to Alan.

The pair live in Hampshire and also spend a third of the year on the Isle of Wight.

Together Alan and Alison have two daughters named Poppy, 40 and Camilla, 38.

What’s Alan’s secret to a happy marriage?

In a 2014 interview with The Telegraph, Alan explained a few tips on how to have happiness and longevity in a marriage.

He said: “Nights at the pub with your mates are not exactly out of the question, but they should figure lower on your list of priorities.”

Alan went into some detail during the interview including brushing up on your domestic chores. The 70-year-old added – in jest, we’re assuming: “Always say, “How was your day?” when you walk in the door (you can tell her about yours an hour later when she’s done).”

Alan’s family life

The gardening guru has clearly mastered being a husband to still be married almost half a century on.

And it looks as though his general family life is as good as his marriage as he also has four grandchildren.

Speaking to Yours Magazine, Alan said: “I try to pace myself, and spending time with the family – my wife Alison, our two daughters, their husbands and our four grandchildren – is very, very important.”

WATCH LOVE YOUR GARDEN ON ITV AT 8 PM ON TUESDAYS.