In episode 9 (Monday, November 4th) of The Real Housewives of Cheshire, Perla Navia’s tricky relationship with her husband Jonathan Barton was laid out bare for all viewers to see. They even revealed they hadn’t been speaking and Perla accused Jonathan of having an affair!

Jonathan joined the series back in 2018 when Perla Navia signed up to the Real Housewives franchise. Their relationship has inevitably been a topic of discussion since they signed up to the show.

So, who is Perla’s husband Jonathan? Find out everything you need to know about Jonathan Barton here!

Meet Jonathan

Jonathan Stuart Barton is a 54-year-old self-made millionaire. He was born in October 1965.

Jonathan started out his career as a businessman after he left the Army in his early twenties. He has made his money from the food industry but expanded into different business ventures.

First, he founded J S Barton Meats LTD in 1989, which grew to a £60million food service operations company. Jonathan was the managing director of the company from 1989 to 2009 – although they rebranded in 2005 – when he started to work in property.

In January 2010, Jonathan became the director of Jamm Property Investments LTD. The year earlier he founded Bidfood LTD. He still oversees both these businesses.

What else does Jonathan do?

You think one business would be enough, but not for Jonathan. He has a complete business empire under his belt!

In March 2010, Jonathan became the director of Talk Talk Football.

However, his most recent endeavour sees him return to the industry he knows best: food.

Jonathan is the current director of Sandersons Bakery. He has held this role since October 2013.

Jonathan and Perla: Relationship timeline

Although Perla Navia is originally from Colombia, she moved to Spain after her parents fled the country. She met her husband-to-be in Barcelona.

Both Jonathan and Perla had two children each before they married. Perla had her first child at the young age of 15 and has spoken loosely about her struggle raising a child as a young mother on the show. Jonathan and Perla have a fifth child together.

They currently live in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

