Sunday mornings just got a little better for foodies all over as Beautiful Baking with Juliet Sear airs at 9:30 am on ITV.

Forget Jamie Oliver, Paul Hollywood and even Mary Berry at this rate. Juliet Sear’s on the scene and she’s got us hooked with her beautiful baking.

The show has been dubbed a “must-watch for any amateur baker” and features everything from festive party food to healthy new year snacks.

Let’s get to know Juliet Sear and find out what she’s all about!

Who is Juliet Sear?

Juliet Sear is a TV cook, baking expert, author and food stylist. According to her website, “she is the go-to expert for out of the ordinary food challenges and creative food projects.”

Using her expert foodie knowledge, Juliet writes for BBC Good Food, Sainsbury’s magazine and regularly appears in various publications including The Telegraph and Vogue Magazine.

Although Juliet is extremely well-known on the food scene, she’s baked for thousands of high-profile clients including Prince Harry and Kate Moss, it hasn’t been until 2019 that’s she’s done her own TV cooking show.

Meet Juliet on Instagram

Boasting over 36,000 followers, Juliet is on Instagram as @julietsear

In Juliet’s Insta bio she cites “family, friends and pets” as her loves in life although her Instagram is certainly more work-based than family-oriented.

Juliet features her new book, Botanical Baking, on social media, too. You can bag her 2019 book for around £11 online.

She lives in Islington, London, with her husband and three children.

Beautiful Baking with Juliet Sear: Episode guide

Beautiful Baking with Juliet Sear kicks off from November 3rd 2019.

Juliet’s first TV show is set to air for 10 episodes, with the last one likely to air on January 5th 2020.

The master baker features a variety of talented cooks on her show including master baker Richard Bertinet, pastry chef Helen Goh, baker Briony Williams and many more.

WATCH BEAUTIFUL BAKING WITH JULIET SEAR ON SUNDAYS AT 9:30 AM ON ITV.