Eight celebrities are ready to roll up their sleeves, and whack on their aprons as Cooking with the Stars 2023 is here, so let’s meet the cast. The ITV series is hosted by Tom Allen and Emma Willis and first kicked off in 2021. Now, the cooking show is back for its third season and there are new famous faces preparing to learn a thing or two in the kitchen.

The eight celebrities featured on Cooking with the Stars are paired with professional chefs. As they attempt to stay out of the cook-off as much as possible, the celebrities are allowed to call upon their mentors if they need help during the ITV show and “bang the gong.” While some are already equipped with cooking acumen, others are yet to master the basics of the kitchen.

Cooking with the Stars 2023 cast

Cooking with the Stars season 3 sees hosts Emma Willis and Tom Allen return. Emma’s husband, Matt, is taking part in the show. A previous winner on the show was a member of McFly, Harry Judd, so the competition is on as a Busted band member is cast for this season.

Dr Ranj Singh was Cooking with the Stars’ season 2 winner.

Cooking with the Stars 2023 cast: Chris Eubank

Cooking with the Stars season 3 contestant Chris Eubank Sr is a former professional boxer.

His career spanned 12 years and of 52 fights, Chris won 45.

Nowadays, he makes various TV appearances and has taken part in I’m A Celebrity, Celebrity Gogglebox, Scared of the Dark, and more shows.

Claire Richards

Best known for being a band member of Steps, Claire Richards is putting down the mic and picking up the frying pan as she stars on the ITV cooking show.

With any luck, there won’t be Tragedy in the kitchen for Claire.

She’s a wife and mum nowadays, as well as a TV presenter. The singer has also appeared on other TV shows such as Popstar to Operastar and The Masked Singer UK.

Peter Andre

Another singer ready to trade the stage for the kitchen is Peter Andre.

Peter rose to fame on an Australian talent show, New Faces, before releasing his hit single, Mysterious Girl, in 1995.

He also appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2004, as well as his own reality shows with his ex, Katie Price.

Nowadays, Peter is married to Emily MacDonagh and is a dad of four. He is a TV presenter and an author who released a book about weight loss and diet with Ben Smith in 2023.

Joanna Page

Actress and presenter Joanna Page is best known for playing the role of Stacey Shipman in Gavin and Stacey.

She hails from Swansea, Wales, and is a mom of four.

Joanna’s acting talents have seen her in Love Actually, while viewers may also recognize her from The Masked Dancer and Shop Well For Less.

Indiyah Polack

Before finding fame on Love Island, Indiyah Polack worked as a waitress and model.

She hails from London and now works as a brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing, Boots, and Abbott Lyon.

During Love Island, Indiyah found love with Dami Hope and the two are still together today.

Jason Watkins

Line of Duty, The Crown, and Doctor Who fans will recognize Jason Watkins.

He’s an award-winning stage, film, and TV actor.

Jason won a BAFTA for Best Actor for playing Christopher Jefferies in The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies in 2015.

He’s been married to his wife, Clara Francis, since 2014.

Matt Willis

Busted band member Matt Willis is ready to compete in Cooking with the Stars in 2023.

The bassist rose to fame as a co-founder of Busted in 2000. The group sold millions of albums worldwide before disbanding in 2005.

Busted got back together in 2016 and released new music.

Matt is married to Emma Willis and the two have three children together.

Samia Longchambon

Coronation Street actress Samia Longchambon is swapping her scripts for recipe books on Cooking with the Stars.

She hails from Manchester and is a mum of two.

Samia has been married to her husband, Sylvain Longchambon, since 2016.

She shows off her cooking know-how on her Instagram page as she whips up all kinds of things from pasta bake to French onion soup for her followers.

