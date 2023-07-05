Brand new ITV competition series Cooking with the Stars sees famous faces swap the recording studio for the kitchen and their soap opera scripts for recipe books. Kicking off on Tuesday, July 4, the series includes Peter Andre, Joanna Page, Chris Eubank Sr, and more celebrities. They’re paired with professionals on the show, so let’s meet the Cooking with the Stars chefs.

As Joanna, Claire Richards, Peter, and co all roll up their sleeves and put on their aprons, eight famous chefs are on hand to guide them should they need the help of a culinary expert during the process. So, let’s find out more about the chefs on the ITV series including Shelina Permalloo, Tony Singh MBE, Jean-Christophe Novelli, and more.

Cooking with the Stars chefs

The eight famous faces are all paired with a chef each. Should they need help during the show, their chef is on-hand to guide them.

Chef Michael Caines

Michael Caines is one of the chefs appearing on Cooking with the Stars.

He’s 54 years old and hails from Exeter, Devon.

Michael is the chef and owner of Lympstone Manor hotel which currently holds one Michelin star.

Michael lost his arm in a car accident in 1994. He almost lost his life after falling asleep at the wheel.

Shelina Permalloo

Shelina Permalloo is a 40-year-old chef who hails from Southampton, Hampshire.

Mentoring Matt Willis on Cooking with the Stars, Shelina is ready to take on the other celebrities and their chefs.

Shelina says that she’s super competitive and once won MasterChef UK.

She’s a single mum and has 172k followers on Instagram.

Chef April Jackson

Chef April says that she “always means business” in the kitchen.

She’s a chef, restauranteur, former Miss Jamaica Universe, and a mum of twins.

Her restaurant, Wood & Water, is based in London.

April once appeared on The Apprentice back in 2015.

Chef Ellis Barrie

Another chef mentor taking part in Cooking with the Stars is Ellis Barrie.

He’s guiding Love Island star Indiyah Polack through the cooking competition.

Ellis is no stranger to TV as he appeared on Great British Menu in series 12 and 13.

He previously ran restaurants including The Marram Grass in Anglesey and Lerpwl in Liverpool.

Jack Stein

Jack Stein hails from Cornwall and is the son of famous chef Rick Stein.

He’s 41 years old and began cooking in his dad’s kitchen at the age of 12.

Jack runs the Rick Stein restaurants along with his family. He’s also the author of World on a Plate.

Tony Singh MBE

Tony Singh MBE is a Scottish chef. He’s 52 years old and hails from Edinburgh.

The chef is a dad of four who has previously appeared on all kinds of cooking TV shows.

ITV viewers may have seen Tony on other series including Ready, Steady, Cook, Great British Menu, A Cook Abroad, and more.

He’s Steps singer Claire Richards’ mentor during Cooking with the Stars in 2023.

Jean-Christophe Novelli MBE

Jean-Christophe Novelli is also one of the Cooking with the Stars chefs.

He’s mentoring soap star Samia Longchambon on the ITV show.

Jean-Christophe is 62 years old and hails from Arras, France.

The celebrity chef is a four-time Michelin star winner.

Rosmary Shrager

Peter Andre waltzes into chef Rosemary Shrager’s kitchen during Cooking with the Stars episode 1.

She is a classically trained chef who says she’s “been around for 40 years.”

Learning how to cook gnocchi on the show, Peter says he “doesn’t want to mess with Rosemary.”

Rosemary is 72 years old and has also published cookery books as well as being a chef.

