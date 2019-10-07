Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Only Way is Essex series 25 is in full swing as of October 2019.

The Autumn 2019 series started from Sunday, September 1st and brought with it some sparkly new additions to the show.

Chloe and Demi Sims welcomed their other sister, Frankie, to the show and Joey Turner’s mum is set to make an appearance.

And talking of new people popping up everywhere, it looks like Lockie has a new female friend, too. So, is there a new boo on the scene for James Lock in the form of Ellie Mackenzie?

TOWIE: Who is Ellie Mackenzie?

Ellie Mackenzie’s name has been thrust into the spotlight as she is now rumoured to be dating TOWIE star James ‘Lockie’ Lock.

The blonde bombshell is on Instagram under the handle @elliemaymackenziexx with almost 7,500 followers.

Ellie is a mum-of-one to her son, Teddy, and is a regular poster to Instagram with a mirage of bikini snaps covering her profile.

It looks as though James’ new boo is a fan of a bit of plumping and filling as she can be seen in one post injecting her jawline with filler at home.

Is Ellie Lockie’s new girlfriend?

A report from The Sun on October 6th 2019 detailed how James was spotted kissing Ellie outside Hakkasan restaurant in London on Saturday, October 5th.

And although the article included some photos which make the pair look like a pretty convincing couple, it’s unconfirmed as to whether they’re in an official relationship.

When did Yaz and Lockie split?

It looked as though Yazmin Oukhellou and James split up as the twenty-fifth series of TOWIE started.

However, things looked a bit fishy when Yaz was posting fewer photos to Instagram of herself and James and more of herself flying solo in August 2019.

A trip away to Turkey was the straw that broke the camel’s back for Yazmin as she accused Lockie of cheating on her on the holiday, claims which he still denies.

It looks as though it’s been around 10 weeks since Yaz and Lockie could have split up.

