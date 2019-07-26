University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Becky Mantin has been presenting the weather on ITV on and off since 2005. She’s practically a staple of the news segment at the end of the day.

And in 2019, everyone was interested to know whether Becky and her husband were expecting another child together. Speculations that were then confirmed by Becky in her Instagram bio where she references her ‘bump’.

So before Becky introduces her bump to the world later this year, we thought we’d get to know Becky a bit better.

Here’s everything you need to know about Becky Mantin, from career biography to family life and more!

Meet Becky Mantin…

Rebecca ‘Becky’ Mantin was born on October 18th, 1980 in Norwich, England.

She is a weather presenter and TV show presenter, but Becky also has numerous pursuits outside of the media world.

Becky is a keen surfer and sailor, and she’s also dabbled in a bit of entrepreneurship. She started her own business designing baby travel products back in 2012. Her ‘Nappy Grab Bags’ were inspired after she had her second son and wanted to make life as an on-the-go mum easier.

If you want to follow Becky, she’s active on both Twitter and Instagram!

You can join her impressive Twitter following of over 16,000 @BeckyMantin_ or on her Instagram @beckymantin. She regularly posts updates on her family life, with her three adorable children and hubby Jack.

Becky Mantin: Career bio

Becky Mantin got her start in the media industry writing for the Eastern Daily Press, while at the same time working on a Norfolk-based radio station, Broadland 102.

She then started working as a fashion presenter for ITV Anglia before making the decision to embark on her career path as a weather forecaster.

After her meterological training, Becky became the lead weather presenter for ITV News Anglia. She became so popular at the job that she also worked for Sky and Channel 5 as a reporter before she was tied permanently to ITV.

On February 25th, 2005 she left the ITV Anglia team and joined ITV Weather on a permanent basis.

Who is Becky Mantin’s husband?

On December 12th, 2009 Becky married Jack Heald.

Jack is a yachtsman turned professional rugby coach. He is currently the senior coach for Barnes RFC where he has held the position since May 2018.

Jack also runs his own coaching business called J Heald Rugby Coaching, where he and three other coaches offer training camps and courses.

Together they have three kids: Rory (9), Thomas (7), and Elizabeth (4).

And baby number four is due in October 2019!

