Marilyn Monroe AKA Suzie Kennedy was ‘featured’ on The Chase. Suzie is a The Chase contestant who began appearing on the ITV game show in 2021. Two years later and she’s back to have another go.

In February 2021, Suzie Kennedy, 44, from London, faced Chaser Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, hoping to add to the show’s prize pot. Now, she’s returned to The Chase. Fans can’t believe how much she looks like Marilyn Monroe!

‘Marilyn Monroe’ on The Chase

The Marilyn Monroe lookalike on The Chase shocked viewers. Fans have described her as both the “best” and “hottest” contestant ever. During the August 10 episode, Suzie Kennedy introduced herself as a celebrity impersonator.

It’s not Suzie’s first time on The Chase, as she first appeared in February 2021. She almost walked away from the game show with £60,000. At the time, host Bradley Walsh asked her, “We’ve met before?”

She revealed: “We did Alan Titchmarsh together. It was about 10 years ago but I don’t want to age me or you. I’ve done really well since I last saw you including roles in the Blade Runner remake and The Theory Of Everything.”

Get to know Suzie Kennedy

Suzie Kennedy on The Chase is a 44-year-old celebrity impersonator. She is a comedian, stars as Marilyn Monroe in Bladerunner 2049, and is a contributor to Talk TV and Woman Alive UK.

Based in South London, Suzie once appeared on The Savoy and has starred in several advertisements as her lookalike, such as Pepsi, Citroën, Guinness, and Iberia Airlines, to name a few.

She runs her own podcast, Living As Marilyn, Suzie holds both British and American citizenship and is originally from the USA. She was also the winner of the 2017 Best Actress at the Reel Awards lookalike Oscars in Las Vegas.

Suzie launched to fame on BGT

Suzie starred as a comedian on Britain’s Got Talent season 14. She impressed judges with her parody version of Marilyn Monroe’s I Wanna Be Loved By You. The comedian made it far but didn’t get through to the semi-finals.

She has also starred in the documentary series Revealed, in its 2003 episode Who Killed Marilyn Monroe?, and in the 2009 Italian film Me and Marilyn. Suzie is often seen in the famous Marilyn Monroe white dress!

Other films Suzie has appeared in include JFK: Seven Days That Made a President, Autopsy: The Last Hours Of, and The Theory Of Everything, and TV shows such as The Weakest Link, Come Dine With Me, Party Wars, and Pet Nation.

