Hanna Miraftab’s nuptials with Martin Kinsella has been the hot topic of The Real Housewives of Cheshire series 10 with their wedding episode airing on Monday, November 4th.

Everything from the cake to the dress choice was discussed on the show, as well as the guest list which didn’t go down too well with the other housewives… only Seema Malhotra was invited!

So, with her wedding as one of the main talking points of this season, there was inevitably lots of Hanna-content. But not only Hanna, but husband-to-be Martin.

So, who is Martin Kinsella? Here’s everything you need to know about Hanna’s hubby, from how they met to his career and more.

Who is Dr Martin?

Dr Martin Kinsella is a dentist and cosmetic surgeon from Manchester. In his Instagram bio, Martin describes himself as a “Cosmetic & Anti Ageing Doctor.”

Martin studied to become a doctor at the University of Sheffield before studying dentistry at Liverpool University.

He is the director of four different companies including Re-Enhance Medical and Dental Clinic, which has three locations in Hale, Yorkshire and Palma.

Hanna and Martin: Relationship overview

Hanna Miraftab met Martin while studying dentistry at Liverpool University. They were friends on the course but nothing was romantic then.

In 2005, when they both graduated, they left as friends and nothing more. It wasn’t until 2017 when they crossed paths again that a spark was felt.

It was a whirlwind romance and the same year they started dating, Martin proposed to Hanna. They were in New York celebrating her 30th birthday at The Monkey Bar when he popped the question.

On September 14th, 2019, the couple finally tied the knot. They wed at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral before a Persian ceremony and reception at Sefton Park Palm House. Martin and Hanna wanted to marry in Liverpool to mark their journey as a couple, from when they first met to their wedding day.

Follow Martin on social media

To keep up with the latest on the happy newlyweds, be sure to follow Martin on Instagram.

He has over 23,600 followers on his account @drmartinkinsella and shares with them adorable couple pics, amazing holiday snaps along with the latest on his work.

Hanna and Martin also have a joint YouTube channel where they post vlogs about their wedding day, their honeymoon and events they go to together. You can subscribe to their channel here.

