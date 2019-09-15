Meet Olivia Attwood's boyfriend in 2019: Will Bradley Dack join TOWIE?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Olivia Attwood may not be a newbie to our TV screens, but she’s a newcomer to TOWIE 2019 and fans couldn’t be happier.

Twitter users said they were “gassed” that Olivia has joined TOWIE and that she was “a breath of fresh air”. The feisty addition to the show hasn’t wasted any time and has landed herself in all sorts of drama right from episode 1.

The brand new series of The Only Way is Essex kicks off on its home of ITVBe at 9 pm from September 1st. And while some of the cast is coupling up, others are breaking up for good.

Olivia Atwood’s got her love life sorted in 2019. So, let’s meet her handsome boo, Bradley Dack.

Who is Bradley Dack?

Bradley Dack is a 25-year-old professional footballer. He plays as a midfielder for the Blackburn Rovers.

Born in Greenwich, London, Bradley dedicated himself to football from a very early age. He joined Gillingham Football Club in 2008.

Bradley cited his football idol as Steven Gerrard in an interview with Sky Sports in 2016.

Olivia Atwood and Bradley Dack

By the looks of things, Bradley and Olivia have had a pretty on-and-off-relationship.

They were together for a short while before she went into Love Island in 2017. The pair then reunited after Olivia split from her Love Island boyfriend Chris Hughes. However, they broke up again before Liv went on Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2018.

A 2019 report from The Sun details how Bradley said he would be keen to propose to the new TOWIE star – could there be wedding bells in 2019?

Is Bradley Dack on Instagram?

Yes! Bradley is on Insta with over 63,000 followers and he’s got that all-important blue tick. (@bradleydack1)

The Londoner often takes to social media to share photos of his girlfriend as well as tonnes of footballing shots and holiday pics.

There’s a pretty big chance that Bradley could appear on series 25 of TOWIE as he looks to be good friends with a few Essex boys.

Ercan Ramadan and Mark Wright’s brother, Josh, can be spotted on Bradley’s Insta feed meaning that he’s got some strong links to TOWIE.

