Meet Singletown's Claudia Trante on Insta - are her and Rob still together?

Singletown is a brand new series to ITV which has the potential to fill that Love Island sized hole in our lives.

Whether it will or not, we’ll have to wait and see but so far, so good.

Singletown sees five couples split up and move to party capital London. The couples live separately for the summer to see how being single really feels.

Claudia and Rob were the first couple to enter the dating show and put their relationship to the test.

So, without further adieu, let’s meet Singletown’s Claudia.

Who is Claudia Trante?

Claudia is one of 10 people taking part in ITV’s new show in 2019, Singletown.

She and her boyfriend of three years decided to join the show in a bid to discover themselves.

Eighteen-year-old Claudia has only ever been in a relationship with Rob and wants to experience what it’s like to be single and free to mingle.

Is Claudia on Instagram?

Yes! Claudia is on Insta with over 3,000 followers, you can follow her under the handle – @claudiatrante.

Claudia is a dancer, fitness fanatic and makeup artist.

Her ‘ex’ Rob Greenway is also on Instagram with over 700 followers (@rob_greenway).

Rob works as a landscaper and the pair hail from Surrey.

Are Claudia and Rob still together?

By the looks of things, Rob and Claudia could still be together in 2019.

As of March 2019, Rob was still taking to Instagram to share photos of the couple together. One is captioned “Cracks me up on a different level.”

But, looking at Claudia’s Instagram account, the last time she posted a photo of herself and Rob was all the way back in December 2018.

