Meet the contestants of ITV’s new talent show, Star Struck











ITV is launching its brand new talent show Star Struck – which is an exciting new singing competition hosted by X factor runner up and British pop star, Olly Murrs.

The show will give members of the general public, aka ‘fans’, the chance to transform into their favourite musicians for one night only. Each episode will show four teams of three taking to the stage to perform a classic by their favourite music icons. They will then try to impress the judges to make it to the finale to have the chance of winning 50,000 pounds.

Before it starts, let’s find out who some of the contestants are as well as the four famous judges.

Star Struck. Picture: Adam Lambert/ first look on the new show S T A R S T R U C K coming February on I T V UK, January 15

Meet the contestants

As it is yet to be released we aren’t certain of all of the upcoming contestants, but through some serious Instagram digging, we have managed to find some of the performers preparing to make their talent show debut.

Em Wallbank

Em announced via her Instagram last week that she would be appearing on the show.

From scrolling her Instagram we can see she is a fitness fanatic who loves to travel and has even been to some incredible places like New York, Washington, Ibiza and Milan.

Lucy Ann

Lucy also announced via her Instagram to tell her friends and fans that she would be appearing on Star Struck.

Lucy is already an up and coming singer and she posts videos of her singing and covering songs frequently via her social media accounts.

The singer is active on her Tik Tok too and describes herself as a dancer and performer.

Just Anne Marie

This isn’t the singer’s real name, as the only page of hers we could find was to promote her job as a tribute artist for British musician Anne Marie.

Amy Harriet

Amy is a 19-year-old student from London, studying at the University of Bristol. Amy is very well-known already and has over 7,000 followers on Instagram and a whopping 370K on Tik Tok.

The star has already released her own music and her debut single “Past Midnight” is available for download now.

There are set to me many more contestants, though these are all we managed to find for now. Tune in to ITV every Saturday to see who’s joining for yourself.

Meet the judges

The show will be judged by some pretty big names in the music and entertainment industry as well as being hosted by X factor legend, Olly Murrs.

Adam Lambert is one of the four judges and is most known as the frontman for Queen as well as the runner up for American Idol in 2009.

Beverly Knight MBE will be joining the crew on the judging panel. Knight is a British musician and musical theatre star best known for her iconic hit single, Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda.

Comedian, entertainer and TV personality Jason Manford is another judge joining the panel.

And finally, to complete the group we have Sheridan Smith, the iconic Gavin and Stacey star also known for her roles in the ITV drama No Return and The teacher.

WATCH STAR STRUCK EVERY SATURDAY ON ITV AT 9PM

