David Dickinson is known all-over for his signature look. The quiff, the tan and the all-important suit all scream ‘antiques dealer’.

And if there’s an orange hue coming from the TV, you know what show is on. It’s Dickinson’s Real Deal, of course!

One show that daytime Telly wouldn’t be right without is this classic antiques programme.

From paintings by Picasso to french clocks, candlesticks to letters from royalty and more – the team at Dickinson’s Real Deal have seen it all.

So, who are the Dickinson’s Real Deal dealers?

The Dickinson’s Real Deal episode airing Friday, June 28th 2019 saw David Dickinson and his team head to Newport, South Wales.

The dealers in tow included David Ford, Mark Stevens, Jan Keyne, and Tony Geering.

Most of the dealers made a good profit on their items, however, Mark Stevens had to buy and sell one of his items for the same price of £300.

Mark Stevens deals in jewellery and opened his own shop ‘M and C Jewellery‘ in Brighton in 2009. He’s also a familiar face on Secret Dealers.

Jan Keyne is a fine art and antique dealer who appears on Dickinson’s Real Deal. She lives in Bournemouth, Dorset and runs Hampshire Gallery Ltd with her husband, Simon.

David Ford also appears on the ITV show, he works as a dealer and valuer of antiques. You can visit his Facebook page here.

Tony Geering, Tim Hogarth, Stewart Hofgartner, Helen Gardiner, Fay Rutter, Alys Dobbie and Ian Towning also appear in episodes airing in 2019.

When is Dickinson’s Real Deal on TV?

Dickinson’s Real Deal airs on TV each afternoon at 3 – 4 pm with each episode lasting an hour.

It looks like the cast of the show, including the various dealers, has remained the same since 2015.

The fifteenth series of antiques show started in November 2018 and ended in January 2019 with a total of 35 episodes.

Dickinson’s Real Deal on ITV – How to apply for the show

If you reckon you’ve got some items at home worth a fair bit of cash, then why not apply for the show?

It’s completely free to attend a ‘dealer day’ and you get a free valuation from the show’s team of experts.

The antique valuations begin at 8 am and the day ends at 5 pm. Your old watch might not be worth anything but it’s worth the chance of getting on TV with David Dickinson!

The 2019 show has dealer days taking place on July 20th in Newport and July 27th in Preston.

The show travels the whole country from Peterborough to Telford to Oldham and more.

You can stay up-to-date with the dealer day locations online here.

