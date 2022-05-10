Meet The Games 2022 contestants, Olivia Attwood, Ryan Thomas and more













The countdown for The Games is finally over, as the brand new show premiered on ITV last night.

Hosted by Freddie Flintoff, Alex Scott and Holly Willoughby, the programme shows celebrities battle it out in numerous Olympic-style challenges. The once in a lifetime opportunity for the celebrities has already had viewers on the edge of their seats.

From journalists to Harry Potter stars, The Games 2022 contestants have got it all. If you aren’t familiar with some of the faces on your screen, we’re here to get you up to speed.

We’ve found out a little more about each of the celebs, so get comfy as we dive in…

THE GAMES: Olivia Attwood’s height wasn’t enough to win the hurdles

Ryan Thomas

Best known for playing Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street, or for being one of the three iconic Thomas brothers, Ryan is ready to take on The Games.

He told his Instagram followers that he has been prepared physically and mentally for the challenge, as himself and his PT have “worked so hard being dedicated to the routine, diet and determination.”

Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Max George

Max is best known for being one of five members of British boy band The Wanted. This isn’t his first reality TV rodeo, as in the past he has also featured on shows such as Bear Grylls: Mission Survive, Pointless Celebrities and Strictly Come Dancing.

After recently losing his loyal bandmate, Tom Parker, we’re more than sure he’ll make him proud. Max George – we’re so Glad You Came.

Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Olivia Attwood

A woman who needs no introduction, Olivia Attwood is also a contestant on the new ITV show. She is best known for her iconic Love Island days, however has since launched her own show, Olivia Meets Her Match.

Olivia has ditched her glamourous lifestyle for the gruelling training, and even after an injured shoulder, she’s not backing down. With a sporting background on her side – Olivia is one to watch.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mike’s Hard Sparkling Water

Phoenix Gulzar-Brown

Phoenix Gulzar-Brown is the daughter of Spice Girls’ star Melanie Brown and her ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar. However there is more to her than just having famous parents, as she is also a model, who made her debut for George at Asda in 2021.

Although these aren’t the skills you need for The Games, we’re sure she’s up for the challenge.

Screenshot from ITV’s YouTube video titled: ‘The Women Kick Off The Games With a Nail Biting 100M Hurdles | The Games | ITV’

Chelcee Grimes

Chelcee is a woman of many talents, claiming in her Instagram bio ‘I Like To Do A Lot Of Things’

The Games star is a footballer, singer and Grammy nominated song writer. She has wrote songs for huge stars such as Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, Kesha and The Saturdays.

With her existing football career, we’re sure Chelcee will be used to intense training, so we can’t wait to see what she’ll bring to the table.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Kevin Clifton

Kevin is ditching the ballroom for the tracks for his appearance on The Games. The Strictly Come Dancing star lifted the glitterball trophy on the BBC1 show in 2018, with now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley.

Dancing will give Kevin an advantage, as the strict schedules and training will be nothing but normal for him.

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Strictly Ballroom The Musical

Colson Smith

If one Corrie star wasn’t enough for you, you’re in luck. Colson Smith is best known for playing Craig Tinker on the ITV soap opera, and has travelled between London and Manchester for weeks to train for The Games.

He discovered his love for running during the 2020 lockdown, and fitness is now his main hobbies.

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Lucrezia Millarini

Lucrezia is no stranger to our screens, as she is an English journalist and television presenter, best known for hosting ITV News. She has also featured on Celebrity Mastermind and Dancing on Ice.

The presenter will be reporting live from The Games every day this week, but you’ll have to tune in to see how she will get on…

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Josh Herdman

Move over Harry Potter, it’s time for The Games. Josh Herdman (A.K.A Gregory Goyle) is best known for featuring along side Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in the iconic Harry Potter movies.

Since then, Josh has pursued a career as an MMA fighter. He spoke about his appearance on The Games, saying: “It will be a fantastic life experience, learning new things, having a challenge and competition, so it ticks all the boxes for me.”

Screenshot from ITV’s YouTube video titled: ‘The Men Battle It Out With The Hammer Throw | The Games | ITV’

Rebecca Sarker

You can never have too many soap stars, which is why Rebecca Sarker is perfect for the line-up. Rebecca is best known for playing Manpreet Sharma in Emmerdale, and Nita Desai in Coronation Street.

The soap legend said she was “honoured” to be chosen to feature on the show, telling viewers “It’s an opportunity to learn new skills and new disciplines, increase my fitness and challenge myself.”

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Wes Nelson

Wes Nelson is a singer and television personality, who rose to fame after his appearance on ITV’s Love Island. After his big break, Wes decided on a change of career, as he broke into the music scene with his debut song See Nobody.

The song quickly became a hit on platforms on TikTok, and the rest is history. Wes has Olympic talent running in his blood, as his cousins (Alexander and Ashleigh Nelson) competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games as sprinters – we’re sure they’ve given Wes a few pointers!

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Christine McGuinness

Christine isn’t shy of the spotlight, as she is best known for being the wife of comedian, Paddy McGuinness. However, Christine has a successful career of her own, as she is a model, and at 19 years old was crowned Miss Commonwealth.

She also appeared on The Real Housewives of Cheshire from 2018-2020, where viewers got an insight into her glamorous life.

Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

WATCH THE GAMES ON ITV EVERY WEEKDAY AT 9 PM

