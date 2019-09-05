University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

With Love Island reaching its dramatic conclusion at the end of July 2019, ITV has been notably missing out on some dating content to keep up with Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating and First Dates Hotel.

But they’ve remedied the problem by introducing viewers to a brand new dating series called Singletown!

And as ITV made a star out of Iain Stirling, the hilarious comedian narrating Love Island, they had to find someone equally as good for the new series.

So, who is the voice over for Singletown? Here’s the lowdown on the comic star who will soon be the talk of the town.

Who is the Singletown narrator?

The man hilariously providing the voice over for the first series of Singletown is Luke Kempner.

The 33-year-old actor, comedian, impressionist and singer rocketed to fame back in 2012 with the release of his viral YouTube video, ‘Downstairs At Downton.’ Luke’s success with this sketch allowed him to take it on tour. His ‘The Only Way Is Downton’ tour was well received internationally.

It’s no surprise that Luke has been a success, as creativity runs in the Kempner family genes. His father is actor and producer Mark Kempner, and his sister Anna is also an actor.

Luke is a graduate of The Guildford School of Acting.

The narrator in singletown needs a raise 🤣 #singletown — Anton Douglas (@AntonnDouglass) September 4, 2019

What else has Luke Kempner been in?

Luke’s name was cemented on the map after he starred in BBC’s Murder in Successville. While on the show he did impressions of Bear Grylls, Jeremy Kyle and Tom Daley that were a hit with audiences.

Besides Murder in Successville, Luke has also featured on Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, The Tracey Ullman Show and he starred in Drunk History!

But comic work is not the only thing Luke is known for, as he’s also shown off his serious side and musical talents in west end productions such as Avenue Q and South Pacific. Notably, Luke starred as romantic lead Marius in a production of Les Miserables.

Follow Luke on Instagram

If you can’t get enough of Luke on Singletown, then be sure to follow him on social media where he’s even more hilarious.

Luke posts everything from memes to pranks on his Instagram, but also adorable couple pics where he gushes over his wife, Alana Macfarlane Kempner. Alana is one of the Mac twins, the DJ and presenting duo.

Check him out on Twitter for all his latest tour information @LukeKempner.

WATCH SINGLETOWN ON ITV2 FROM MONDAY SEPTEMBER 2ND 2019 AT 9 PM

