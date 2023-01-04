Kavos Weekender brings a cast of OGs David Potts and Tasha Kiran, but there are five new reps joining the crew as they party it up in the Greek village. Following the popularity of Ibiza Weekender, it’s back every Tuesday night.

Jaegia, Joel, Lucy and Ethan are the new reps in town, working under the strict instructions of deputy rep Tash and David, aka ‘El Jefe’. You may already recognise Lucy from TikTok, who has at least 661K followers on the app.

Let’s meet the Kavos Weekender cast on Instagram. While one of them shows us life in Cardiff on social media, it’s clear that all of them are total partiers both on and away from the screen…

David Potts

David, 29, is the head rep at Kavos Weekender, a role he has been in for years. His most memorable moment of filming the new ITV2 series in summer was mostly being back with deputy rep Tash. He said:

I think it was being back with Tash, for me. Me and Tash are really good friends. We met on the strip, we were walking down the strip, we were vibing! We got to the hotel, we were dancing, we popped open a bottle of Prosecco! We were jumping in the pool. It was fun doing it with Tash again.

From Celebrity Coach Trip to Celebs Go Dating, David has been on tons of reality shows since he rose to fame on Ibiza Weekender. He finished as runner-up on Celebs on the Farm, Celebrity Karaoke Club and Celebrity Ghost Trip.

Follow David on Instagram at davidpottsx.

Jordan Davies

Jordan, 30, returned to Kavos Weekender after previously leaving Ibiza Weekender. The Welsh television personality and DJ is best known for his initial role on The Magaluf Weekender almost a decade ago.

He also starred on Ex on the Beach seasons 3 to 5. In 2017, Jordan appeared as a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother series 20, but became the third housemate to be evicted on day 15.

Jordan can be followed on Instagram at @jordanweekender.

Tasha Karin

Tasha is a star on Ibiza Weekender and Kavos Weekender. She’s the deputy head rep at the business and does boxing on the side. Her Tapology fighter page states that she will become regionally ranked after her first MMA bout.

She lost to Andrea-Jane Bunker during an Exhibition Boxing match two days before her birthday, in November 2022. When it comes to television, Tash actually had a brief 2017 cameo when she appeared on E4’s Coach Trip.

Looking at her Instagram, she popped up in a 2017 episode and ended up in Croatia, although she didn’t win the show. The influencer and reality TV personality even offers personalised Cameo videos for £13!

Ethan Aveiro

Ethan Aveiro is a 23-year-old model and footballer from Essex. As per his Instagram, he is signed to the modeling agency Base Models. Alongside this, the new rep also works as an insurance broker.

The model has worked for many high-profile brands such as Adidas and Boohoo, to name a few. And it’s not just partying and posing that Ethan does, as he also plays for football team Hashtag United.

You can follow Ethan on Instagram at @ethanweekender.

Lucy Appleton

Lucy is a 25-year-old TikTok star. From Yorkshire, she did seasons in Malia and therefore knew exactly what it’s like to be involved in the partying crowd as a rep when it came to Kavos weekender.

The influencer, who describes herself as a “proper party girl,” often does comedy sketches and fashion content on social media. You can follow her on TikTok at @lucyappleton21 and Instagram at @lucyappleton21.

Jaegia

From Cardiff, Jaegia goes out most weekends anyway and so it makes total sense to have become a rep in Kavos Weekender! Her highlights were “definitely the boat parties, going on the floats in the ocean, and the different clubs.”

She grew close to Lucy during filming and looks at the boys as her brothers. It was her first time being a rep, but considering she “knows how to party and be nice to people,” she went for the “mad experience and loved it.”

Joel Frimpong

Joel Frimpong is a 25-year-old online personal trainer living in Brighton. The star, who has been partying for years, describes himself as “very charismatic and funny” and formed a bromance with Kavos Weekender’s Ethan.

He often hangs out in Bristol and London. Joel revealed he felt his best qualities are being a leader, bringing good energy to a big group of people, and encouraging people to have fun and enjoy their time.

You can follow Joel on Instagram at @Joel_frim.

Tyler

Tyler makes his entrance on Kavos Weekender episode 2. He is a model for FOMO Models, as well as a mental health advocate, and boasts at least 21K followers on Instagram (@dcruztyler).

His photos have featured in British GQ, while he’s attended prestigious events, including the Oscars and a Boohoo Man party. From London, Tyler, 24, has played as a goalkeeper for Binfield FC and is now a centre forward for Reading City.

