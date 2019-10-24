University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The royal family is undoubtedly in the public eye, however opportunities for the general public to go behind-the-scenes with the royals are few and far between.

ITV are releasing a two-part documentary from Thursday, October 24th exploring the Duchy of Cornwall.

The series will follow Prince Charles around his private estate and explore the £21million business he has turned it into to support himself, his sons and his charities.

And while Prince Charles is inevitably a familiar sight to viewers, the narrator of the show was also familiar.

So, who is the narrator of Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall?

Meet the narrator…

The narrator of the ITV series is 62-year-old actress Amanda Redman, MBE.

Amanda – who is originally from Brighton – found her feet in the acting world after graduating from Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

Some of her most notable roles include playing Sandra Pullman in BBC’s New Tricks and Dr. Lydia Fonseca in The Good Karma Hospital.

Amanda was married to fellow actor Robert Lewis Glenister from 1984 to 1992. In 2010 she remarried, to a man named Damian Schnabel.

What else has she narrated?

If you’re a fan of royal documentaries, then you’re bound to have heard Amanda Redman before.

In 2017, she narrated two ITV specials about the royal family. These two were Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy and Prince Harry and Meghan: Truly, Madly, Deeply.

It’s like Amanda is the go-to girl for royal content!

