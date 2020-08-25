Prepare for more Michelle Ackerley on your screens, as she has just joined the Loose Women family as its new host.

Throughout spring 2020, Michelle, who has been known as one of the BBC’s regular presenters over the years, made waves as the host of HealthCheck UK Live. This daily programme, co-hosted with Dr Xand van Tulleken, brought viewers at home health and fitness advice during the coronavirus outbreak.

You may remember Michelle from HealthCheck UK Live, or other BBC programmes such as Watchdog and The One Show, but Michelle is sure to bring in many new fans with her latest gig. This August 2020, Michelle joined the Loose Women team on ITV as one of their new regular hosts!

So, who is Michelle’s partner? Let’s get to know the presenter more, including her personal and family life!

Who is Michelle Ackerley’s partner?

Michelle Ackerley is dating former rugby coach Ben Ryan.

By the looks of Ben’s Instagram profile, he doesn’t shy away from sharing regular snaps with the beautiful Loose Women presenter. For instance, one of his earliest social media posts with Michelle is from last year when the couple enjoyed a romantic weekend in France.

And this birthday post from July 2019 clearly shows that the two are happy and very much in love.

Get to know Ben Ryan

Ben, 48, is a rugby union coach, born in Wimbledon, London. He is best-known for coaching the Fiji National Rugby Sevens Team who scooped a gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Ben graduated in Sports Science and completed an MPhil in Education at Cambridge University. Then he went to teach rugby and athletics at a local school in Oxford for six years.

Between 2007 and 2013, Ben coached the England National Rugby Sevens Team. And after coaching the Fiji Sevens for 3 years, Ben stepped down from his role back in 2016.

According to Ben’s LinkedIn bio, he’s been busy developing his own consultancy company called Sleep and Water.

Michelle Ackerley’s family

While Michelle hasn’t shared snaps with her partner Ben on Instagram, the presenter regularly posts about her family.

She has a younger brother called Jonathan, while Michelle’s mother Mavis is a personal trainer. Back in 2018, Michelle lost her father Marcus.

