Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

What’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here without a pop sensation?

Myles Stephenson is among the ten celebrities who have joined this year’s line-up to show their survival skills in unfriendly living conditions in the Australian jungle.

The 28-year old star rose to fame as one of the singers from boy band Rak-Su who won the fourteenth series of X Factor in 2017.

So how much is Myles’ net worth? Here’s what we know.

SUCCESS STORIES: Ian Wright: Net worth of a 90’s football icon turn I’m A Celeb star!

Who is Myles Stephenson?

Myles is one of four members of Rak-Su alongside teammates Ashley Fongho, Jamaal Shurland and Mustafa Rahimtulla.

The band has been releasing new music in 2019, including summer anthem ‘Rotate’ and their most recent single ‘La Bomba’.

As Myles is out and about in the jungle, the band currently doesn’t have any upcoming concert dates.

TELL ME MORE: Who is Andrew Maxwell’s wife? I’m A Celebrity star’s family life explored!

Rak-Su: Net worth

After winning X Factor last in 2017, Rak-Su released a self-titled EP and have supported Little Mix on their Summer Hits Tour in 2018.

While X Factor winners previously scooped the impressive amount of a £1million recording contract, in recent years the prize has significantly dropped.

Since 2011 it is believed that the winner receives about £150,000 for their first album. If their first one is successful, then they receive about £237,500 for a second one, £315,000 for a third, and £400,000 for a fourth.

Saying that, Rak-Su have already released four albums – ‘Flights n Feels’ in 2016, ‘Dive in 2017’, ‘Rak-Su’ in 2018 and ‘Rome’ in 2019.

Record deal explained

Rak-Su has signed a deal with the label company Syco which was founded by mogul Simon Cowell and is now owned by Sony. However, their actual net worth is difficult to estimate since that’s based on how successful each album is.

But Rak Su is the only winning band to have four albums with the record label Syco.

Based on the figures above when the prize amount changed in 2011, the band may earn about £1.1million.

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE EVERY NIGHT ON ITV