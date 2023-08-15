The National Television Awards 2023 vote is now open. Those on the NTA shortlist for this year include the new BBC reality show The Traitors, as well as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, and Ant and Dec’s 22nd year running as tv presenters. And of course, Love Island, Race Across The World and SAS: Who Dares Wins have been nominated.

A line-up of stars is getting their dresses and suits ready as September 6 awaits. Celebrities such as Claudia Winkleman and Louis Theroux have been included in the NTA shortlist for 2023. So, how do we vote for our fave reality stars?

National Television Awards 2023: How to vote

National Television Awards 2023 vote can be done on the awards website. All votes cast during this round will be added to those received in the first round of voting, and the results will be revealed live at the NTAs on September 6.

Simply read through the list of contenders and tick one box in each category to select who you think should win. Votes must be in by 12 midday on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, for them to go towards the winning vote.

Click on ‘Start Voting,’ which takes you through each category. You will be shown the list of nominees. You can either select one or click on ‘Skip category’ to move to another shortlist category.

Reality TV shortlist nominations

The reality TV shortlist nominations for the National TV Awards 2023 are:

Traitors get recognition after one series

BBC‘s The Traitors is against reality TV show hitters after just one season. The show became one of TV’s most talked-about hits thanks to its backstabbing twists and therefore they join the shortlist alongside the likes of Love Island.

The Reality Competition award is a brand new award for shows that spotlight strategizing and skill. With 1.2 million consolidated viewers on The Traitors in two weeks, the opening episode sat on the BBC Three top charts.

It’s no wonder that the finale of the BBC entertainment hit closed with 3.2 million views, a series high for a ‘word of mouth’ shocker. Series 2 is now confirmed, as series 1 was viewed over 34 million times on BBC iPlayer in February.

