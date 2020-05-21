Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai launched on Wednesday, April 29th on ITV.

The series follows Ryan, Adam and Scott Thomas as they journey to India to find out more about their family’s Indian heritage. You may know Ryan and Adam from their roles in major soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale or Scott from his stint on ITV2’s Love Island, but this series reveals a whole new side to the TV stars.

Episode 4 (Wednesday, May 20th) saw a tribute to Neil Parker which left many viewers wanting to know more about him and his relation to the TV series.

So, who was Neil Parker?

Mancs in Mumbai pay tribute to Neil Parker

Episode 4 saw the siblings and their dad Dougie head to Goa for an escape to paradise. They covered everything from yoga to tropical beaches which made viewers burn with envy.

At the end of the episode, before the credits rolled, a tribute to Neil Parker was aired.

The tribute read: “In loving memory of Neil Parker, 1964 – 2020”

Who was Neil Parker?

Neil Parker was from Manchester and the senior colourist at 3sixtymedia Ltd. Neil had been working for 3sixtymedia since July 1986.

Before entering the TV industry, Neil obtained a BSc in Electrical Engineering from the Manchester Metropolitan University.

According to his IMDb profile, Neil has worked on a variety of major UK TV shows from Emmerdale to Gino’s Italian Escape. His first recorded project on IMDb was as a colourist for Prime Suspect 3.

As of yet, it is unknown how Neil Parker passed away.

