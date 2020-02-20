Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Harry Redknapp is currently starring on his own show called Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer, featuring the football legend’s super-expensive house in Sandbanks.

In episode 1 (February 19th), Harry was joined by football pal Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock and comedian Joe Pasquale. There, Harry was on a mission to get Neil to buy a lavish penthouse with gorgeous views to the coast.

So here’s everything you need to know about Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock, including his net worth, career and more.

Who is Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock?

Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock, 51, is a former footballer. He started his career at Millwall and played as a central defender from 1986 to 2003.

During his 17-year football career, Neil has joined clubs such as Liverpool, Southampton, West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock: Net worth

Reality Titbit believes that the footballer’s net worth in 2020 is between £1 million and £5 million. A report from Celebs Trend Now estimates the same sum.

In 2018, Neil made an appearance on Can’t Pay We’ll Take it Away over a £3,000 debt he owed.

Also, in the ITV show, Harry tried to prompt Neil into buying a £5 million penthouse in Sandbanks which apparently is the most expensive penthouse outside of London!

However, Neil wasn’t keen on the purchase which means that his net worth can’t be more than Harry’s (£14million).

Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock’s primary income

After retiring from his football career, Neil’s primary income comes from starring in reality shows. Most recently, he starred on Celebrity MasterChef in 2019 and the 2013 series of Celebrity Big Brother where he finished in fifth place.

In 2004, Neil joined I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and he also appeared on Celebrity Stars In Their Eyes in 2006. He makes regular guest appearances on James Corden’s panel A League of Their Own.

