Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Over the past few months, many breakfast show hosts have taken to wearing or displaying rainbow symbols in solidarity with the NHS. Good Morning Britain host Lorraine Kelly has even taken it as far as wearing rainbow stripes almost ever morning!

This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield have worn NHS rainbow badges which is created by Vaughtons.

While some were keen to get their hands on one of the rainbow pins, others were outraged when they found out how much the badges cost.

Find out what people are saying about the NHS rainbow badge, plus more on how to get your hands on one.

NHS ‘Thank You’ badge on This Morning

Manufacturer Nick Hobbis appeared on This Morning on Thursday, June 4th to discuss the rainbow badges he has made for the NHS.

Nick appeared on the breakfast show with his children: Alfie, 9, and Lexi, 8.

Nick explained that the idea came to the Hobbis family while they were homeschooling. Alfie and Lexi wanted to help, and the rainbow badge was the result!

STYLE ICON: Buy Holly Willoughby’s stunning red Ghost Dress

What is the NHS rainbow badge?

Vaughtons, the company famous for making Aston Martin badges, is now creating rainbow badges to help raise money for NHS Charities Together.

The Birmingham-based company also makes the McLaren insignia and Barclays Premier League medals.

They joined the ranks of other companies fundraising for the NHS by making ‘Thank You’ rainbow pin badges that the public can buy. The rainbow badges cost £9.99 and you can purchase them through the Vaughtons website.

OMG: Love Island Australia to air on ITV this summer 2020

This Morning viewers disgruntled by badge price

When This Morning viewers learned of how much the badges cost, they were outraged, even with the profits going to charity. Lots of the outrage centred on the fact that other charitable badges such as the Poppy Pin and the Macmillan daffodil badge both cost £1 each.

Those are both charitable organisations who rely entirely on donations, unlike the NHS which is a tax-funded service.

One viewer tweeted: “£9.99 for a badge? No thanks.”

Another echoed the sentiment stating: “£10 for a badge!!! Jog on”

WATCH THIS MORNING WEEKDAYS AT 10 AM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK