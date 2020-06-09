Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Real Housewives of Cheshire returned for series 11 with the likes of regular stars Dawn Ward, Rachel Lugo, Seema Malhotra and others.

The ITVBe series kicked off in April and came to an end with the final reunion episode on Monday, June 8th.

The show saw the return of returning housewife Lauren Simon, as well as new cast member Nicole Sealey.

And since Nicole is a newbie to the series, many viewers are interested to learn more about her family. So, who is Nicole’s son? We did some digging and found that he’s also a football star!

Who is Nicole Sealey’s son?

Nicole Sealey’s son is Remi Thompson who recently turned 18 years old.

Remi follows in the footsteps of his dad Joe Sealey and grandad – the football legend Les Sealey. Les was Manchester United’s goalkeeper throughout the 1990 and 1991 season, while Joe was a goalkeeper for West Ham before suffering a shoulder injury.

We found that Remi plays as an attacking midfielder for Huddersfield Town. He’s played for the football club since he was 15.

Prior to that, he trained at Manchester United and Fulham.

Is Remi on social media?

Yes, Remi is on social media. You can follow him on Instagram under the handle @remithompson20, however, his profile is private at the time of writing.

Remi is also on Twitter under the same name, but his last tweets date back to January 2019.

He turned 18 years old on June 1st this year and Nicole shared a lovely post on Instagram, celebrating her son’s age milestone.

She wrote: “Happy 18th Birthday to my youngest baby @remithompson20. How did the time go so fast. We all love you so much you have such a kind heart. I hope your adventure into adulthood brings you all the fun, love and laughter you deserve.”

Joe also shared a heartwarming Instagram post to mark Remi’s 18th birthday.

Nicole and Joe Sealey’s children

Nicole also has two daughters with husband Joe Sealey – Kira and Luka. Kira moved to London for university in September last year.

“Today my middle child Kira moves to London for University,” Joe wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m so proud of her she’s worked so hard. It’s been an absolute pleasure watching you grow up and I love you so much.”

CATCH UP WITH SERIES 11 OF THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF CHESHIRE ON THE ITV HUB

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK