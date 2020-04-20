University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire are back for another series of glitz, glam and a heap load of drama from Monday, April 20th.

Kicking off their eleventh series to date, the Housewives are back on ITVBe and this time there are some major changes to the cast. Not only have two cast members – Leilani Dowding and Perla Navia – left the show, but some old and new faces are joining.

One of the newbies on the scene is Nicole Sealey, a businesswoman from Manchester.

So before the show really kicks off, we thought it best to find out everything you need to know about Nicole. Get to know the latest RHOCH star here!

Who is Nicole Sealey?

Nicole Sealey is a 45-year-old businesswoman who jointly owns the health and fitness business Neon with her husband Joe.

Joe Sealey is no stranger to the world of sport, as he is the son of the late Manchester United goalkeeper Les Sealey. Les was Man-U’s goalkeeper throughout the 1990 and 1991 season and later returned to the team as Peter Schmeichel’s understudy from 1992 to 1993. Les Sealey passed away of a heart attack in 2001. He was just 43 years old.

Before Joe was running fitness businesses, he was working as a sports agent with a host of big names in both football and boxing on the books. This career working behind-the-scenes in sport came after an injury ended Joe’s goalkeeping career at the age of 21. Joe was on the books at West Ham leading up to this injury.

Together Nicole and Joe have two daughters and son.

Nicole talks Real Housewives of Cheshire

It’s unlike reality stars to admit they’ve never seen the show they star on, but Nicole has not hidden from the fact she was never a Real Housewives fan. However, Nicole has revealed to the Manchester Evening News that her husband is a fan of the show.

In the interview, Nicole said to expect “chaos” from her appearance on the ITVBe reality series.

Nicole said:

I am quite honest and direct, not too sure they have all got my sense of humour yet as I am quite dry. I do say what I think but I really have got on well with the girls. There isn’t anyone I don’t get on with but there may be a couple of occasions where I call people out.

Follow Nicole Sealey on Instagram

It’s clear from taking a look over Nicole’s Instagram that she’s settled right in with the other Real Housewives: she’s all over the social media feeds of RHOCH alum such as Dawn Ward!

Now, in contrast to her co-stars who have followings in the hundreds of thousands, Nicole is trailing behind with just over 5,000. But we’re sure this will all change after the new series of The Real Housewives of Cheshire kicks off!

Follow Nicole on Instagram @nicolesealey74.

