Nicole Sealey made her debut appearance on The Real Housewives of Cheshire on Monday, April 20th.

Nicole is the newest addition to the eleventh series of the ITVBe show, joining a line-up of glamorous housewives and businesswomen in Cheshire.

The reality star owns several businesses with her husband and is quickly becoming one of the most prominent faces on the show.

So, what is Nicole’s net worth? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Nicole Sealey?

Nicole is a businesswoman from Manchester. She is the newest addition to the Cheshire housewife scene after moving to Wilmslow with her family five years ago.

The 45-year old is the daughter-in-law of late football goalkeeper Les Sealey who sadly passed away in 2001 at the age of 43.

Nicole is married to former West Ham United footballer Joe Sealey and the two have three children together, two daughters and a son.

Nicole Sealey’s businesses

Nicole and her husband Joe own several businesses, including a railway recruitment company.

The couple is also in talks to take over the Macclesfield Town Football Club. They started the bidding process months ago, and according to previous reports, Nicole and Joe claim they can revive the club to its original glory.

In 2013, Nicole and Joe sold a sports management business for a whopping amount of £13 million.

On top of that, Nicole runs the fitness company Neon which is based in Cheshire. The business comprises of personal trainers and offers a VIP package, including massages, car cleaning and beauty therapies.

Nicole Sealey’s net worth

Given that Nicole and Joe sold one of their businesses for £13 million, Reality Titbit believes that their net worth is at least £15 million in 2020.

Plus, that figure is definitely set to change if they successfully take over the Macclesfield Town Football Club.

