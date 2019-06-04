Love Island 2019 is here and Anna Vakili is already proving the most-talked-about contestant on the series.
Stealing the show with her curves and treat em’ mean attitude, Anna throws shades of the Kardashians all over the Majorca villa.
Give it another couple of episodes and she’ll be clicking her fingers for an ITV intern to bring her grapes and champagne.
Here are nine pics from Anna’s Instagram that prove she is all but a couple of million followers and a couple of surgery operations from joining the Kardashian clan.
Dubai, champagne and cigars
For a pharmacist, Anna lives a rather luxury lifestyle.
We know she has Iranian heritage and lives in the UK, but that doesn’t stop her from living it up in Dubai like a princess.
Is there anything more Kardashian then these three photos.
The Kardashian team photo
When the Kardashian family get together for family portraits, they often sport all white or all black to add to their chic look.
Also, because they don’t want arguments over who is wearing something different.
Spoilers: This is the Vakili crew and not the Kardashians!
Double trouble
Speaking of the Kardashian family, Anna also has a sister.
They look pretty damn similar and Anna even opens her Inst bio by describing her sibling as “her world”.
These two may not be twins but they seem to think every photo together is like a Khloe and Kim fashion collaboration.
Look at me… I wear expensive stuff
Anna’s Instagram is a scrapbook of expensive things. It’s a photographic attempt to prove that she is rich and has an expensive taste, despite everyone knowing that an appearance on Love Island is nothing more than a tacky lunge for fame and wealth.
Oh, and love.
In terms of style, we wonder if Anna knows what the word banal means. Or if she just thinks it’s something Ray J would like to do to her…
Two injections from KUWTK
Generally speaking, lips don’t curl upwards like the ends of an overbaked Pringle.
That said, to join KUWTK you probably need the lips plus a few other minor plastic surgery procedures.
You’re nearly there, girl!
