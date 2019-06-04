Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island 2019 is here and Anna Vakili is already proving the most-talked-about contestant on the series.

Stealing the show with her curves and treat em’ mean attitude, Anna throws shades of the Kardashians all over the Majorca villa.

Give it another couple of episodes and she’ll be clicking her fingers for an ITV intern to bring her grapes and champagne.

Here are nine pics from Anna’s Instagram that prove she is all but a couple of million followers and a couple of surgery operations from joining the Kardashian clan.

Dubai, champagne and cigars

For a pharmacist, Anna lives a rather luxury lifestyle.

We know she has Iranian heritage and lives in the UK, but that doesn’t stop her from living it up in Dubai like a princess.

Is there anything more Kardashian then these three photos.

View this post on Instagram Mornings in Paris 🇫🇷 💙 A post shared by 🧿 Anna Vakili (@annavakili_) on Jul 1, 2018 at 8:10am PDT

View this post on Instagram Dubai 🌃 A post shared by 🧿 Anna Vakili (@annavakili_) on Nov 16, 2018 at 10:51am PST

View this post on Instagram 🍾😝 A post shared by 🧿 Anna Vakili (@annavakili_) on Apr 17, 2019 at 1:28pm PDT

The Kardashian team photo

When the Kardashian family get together for family portraits, they often sport all white or all black to add to their chic look.

Also, because they don’t want arguments over who is wearing something different.

Spoilers: This is the Vakili crew and not the Kardashians!

View this post on Instagram Birthday celebrations 🎉 💰 A post shared by 🧿 Anna Vakili (@annavakili_) on Feb 24, 2019 at 9:10am PST

Double trouble

Speaking of the Kardashian family, Anna also has a sister.

They look pretty damn similar and Anna even opens her Inst bio by describing her sibling as “her world”.

These two may not be twins but they seem to think every photo together is like a Khloe and Kim fashion collaboration.

View this post on Instagram Talents = Eating 🤪🍕😍 A post shared by 🧿 Anna Vakili (@annavakili_) on Apr 23, 2019 at 4:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿 Anna Vakili (@annavakili_) on Apr 13, 2019 at 8:22am PDT

Look at me… I wear expensive stuff

Anna’s Instagram is a scrapbook of expensive things. It’s a photographic attempt to prove that she is rich and has an expensive taste, despite everyone knowing that an appearance on Love Island is nothing more than a tacky lunge for fame and wealth.

Oh, and love.

In terms of style, we wonder if Anna knows what the word banal means. Or if she just thinks it’s something Ray J would like to do to her…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿 Anna Vakili (@annavakili_) on Apr 17, 2019 at 2:16pm PDT

Two injections from KUWTK

Generally speaking, lips don’t curl upwards like the ends of an overbaked Pringle.

That said, to join KUWTK you probably need the lips plus a few other minor plastic surgery procedures.

You’re nearly there, girl!

View this post on Instagram Lunch date with @mandi_vakili 💛 A post shared by 🧿 Anna Vakili (@annavakili_) on Dec 28, 2018 at 9:03am PST

