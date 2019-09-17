University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

A new season of The Real Housewives of Cheshire kicked off on Monday, September 9th following one of the most dramatic seasons to date.

To mix things up once more, ITV has introduced some more castmates, both new faces and old.

Former glamour model and one of FHM’s sexiest women in the world, Leilani Dowding, is joining the housewives this year. And she’s definitely made an impression on the rest of the cast just two episodes into the new season.

But it turns out Leilani is not a ‘housewife’ at all, as she’s not married to her rockstar boyfriend Billy!

Here’s everything you need to know about Leilani’s partner, Billy Duffy.

Meet Billy Duffy

William “Billy” Duffy was born on May 12th, 1961 in Hulme near Manchester.

From a young age, Billy knew he wanted to be a musician, starting to play the guitar seriously at the age of 14.

When he was growing up in Manchester, Billy became inspired by the punk movement of the 1970s and started listening to Buzzcocks, The Stooges and The Sex Pistols. And while Billy was still just a student he started playing with a variety of bands on the punk scene.

Billy even inspired Morrissey and Johnny Marr from The Smiths to start performing!

Billy’s music career

When Billy moved to London to pursue his career, he crossed paths with Ian Astbury who was singing with a band called Southern Death Cult.

Ian decided to leave Southern Death Cult and pursue a new band with Billy called Death Cult, which was then changed to The Cult.

The Cult had many hits throughout the 1980s and 90s, and have released ten studio albums since they formed. Four of those albums were released in the noughties and ’10s, with the most recent released in 2016.

The band continues to tour and perform together. Part of Billy’s reason for returning to England was to reignite his music career!

Relationship timeline: Billy and Leilani

Billy met the 39-year-old former glamour model two and a half years ago when they were both living in Los Angeles.

He had moved there way back in the 1980s to pursue his music career. Leilani had followed suit to further her modelling career but made the move later in 2007.

Not much is known about how the couple met, but they were living together in Billy’s Hollywood Hills house before they made the decision to pack up and move back to England.

Manchester-born Billy has lots of family in the area and so moving to Cheshire is no problem for him. And it won’t be for Bournemouth babe Leilani as she gets to know all her fellow co-stars on The Real Housewives of Cheshire!

The couple are not actually married, so Leilani is far from the title of housewife. But we wouldn’t be surprised if a wedding was on the cards for this couple soon!

Does Billy have Instagram?

Yes!

If you’re a fan of Billy’s on The Real Housewives of Cheshire and want to keep up to date with him and Leilani, be sure to follow him on Instagram @billyduffyofficial.

Billy also posts about his latest music work, touring and more.

