Yesterday (Tuesday, January 15th) fans of Love Island were shocked to discover that rich-boy Ollie Williams had quit Love Island 2020 after just three days. The 23-year-old landowner decided it would be unfair of him to continue on in the show while he was still “hung up on his ex”.

When Ollie first strutted into the villa he found out that he wasn’t as popular with the ladies as first thought. Like Nas Majeed, he was left looking sheepish after no girls stood forward for him. With this in mind, Ollie chose Paige Turley, who he said was his usual type.

Paige quickly friend-zoned Ollie, although he was happy to keep on cracking on’. Eventually, Ollie was outed for being a cheat, having admitted that he cheated on his ex eight or nine times.

This came to a head where Paige and Ollie had a row in front of their castmates. It was then revealed that Ollie had decided to leave the show as he was still in love with his ex.

And that, ladies and gentleman, is romance in 2020!

Who is Ollie Williams’ ex-girlfriend?

The Heir to Lanhydrock estate in Cornwall dated 23-year-old Laura Nofer for around 18 months and it is believed they split in the summer of 2019.

Not much is known about Laura online. However, we did notice Laura has a Depop account where she has sold two items. Including Gym Shark leggings that advise: “Stunning colour and fit – only selling because I have too many gym leggings!”

Where can I find Laura on Instagram?

Although Laura Nofer has her social profiles on private, you can find her over at @Lauranofer on Instagram and Twitter.

It is unknown as to when she put her profiles on private, howbeit it is likely to have happened when her ex joined the Villa.

Her profile pictures are often posed pictures of the blonde bombshell looking stunning.

Why did Ollie and Laura split?

Viewers found out about Ollie having a past of cheating, he claims to have cheated on one ex-girlfriend eight or nine times (maybe not the best thing to admit, yano going on to a dating show!).

Fans of the show believe this could be about Laura given the length of their relationship.

It isn’t officially known why the pair split up. However, The Sun claim that his exit will be shown tonight (Wednesday, January 15th) as he confesses that he is still in love with his ex.

