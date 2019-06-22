Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The 2019 Love Islanders are serving serious looks in their swimwear this year.

Every single one of the contestants is pretty much ripped, toned, tanned and super attractive.

And anyone who’s been following the ITV dating show will have noticed how the bikinis in series 5 seem to be being recycled.

So, is it weird that all the Love Island girls are wearing the same bikinis? Here’s where to buy the 2019 swimwear looks and more…

Are the series 5 Islanders sharing bikinis?

As the Love Island episodes roll on by it’s clear to see that the girls in the villa enjoy sharing clothes.

Specifically, the girls look to be wearing the same bikinis across the series.

However, the case could be that there are more than one of each bikini in the villa from brands such as PrettyLittleThing and Missguided.

Or the female Islanders may be sharing the exact same swimwear but we’re pretty certain there are washing facilities on site.

There’s no need to worry about any germs transferring, folks!

Love Island 2019 – bikini-gate on Twitter

It’s no surprise that Twitter users have got something to say about the Islanders sharing swimwear.

Many Love Island viewers have taken to the internet to say that they think that “sharing bikinis is gross” as “you can catch all sorts”.

Others pointed out the fact that in the food challenge the Islanders spat milk into each other’s mouths which is unsanitary and that the swimwear was probably washed before another person wore it.

Love Island bikinis – where to buy

Danny commented on Maura’s daring bikini in episode 17.

You can buy the exact same two-piece – which actually belonged to Lucy – from Thrive Swimwear.

The top and bottoms cost around £70 each making the crochet bikini a total of £140.

Lucie’s famous lightning bolt swimsuit is also available from the same website.

You can also recreate Arabella’s stunning entrance look at the click of a button.

Her metallic bikini is from Missguided and costs £10.80.

The swimwear is currently sold out but you can get something similar here.

Finally, if Amber’s swimwear looks are more your thing then you can get one of her original looks online.

For £50 you can get the exact same neon bikini as Amber.

The ‘Vida Loca’ bikini is from Bahimi Beachwear and has chain detail on the front.

