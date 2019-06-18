Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Love Island villa is certainly not a place for the faint-hearted.

With constant pressure to couple up, make it work and ensure that your partner’s head doesn’t get turned, there’s a lot that goes into staying in the competition.

There are some couples that cruised through the ITV show such as 2018 winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer.

However, for some, the mixture of emotions that they experience ranging from jealousy to rage to intimidation, it can all become too much.

It wouldn’t surprise us if Lucie Donlan leaves Love Island due to the constant negative vibes being thrown her way, here’s why…

Lucie Donlan leaves Love Island

The constant bullying and negativity that Lucie has experienced during her time in the Love Island villa would be enough to send anyone packing their bags.

Lucie has quite clearly been made this year’s ‘outcast’ of the group because she’s more of a tomboy and usually mixes with guy friends rather than girls.

Through tears, Lucie has explained this over and over and it wouldn’t be a shock if all the drama has got too much for her.

According to Twitter, as far as the other Islanders are concerned, Lucie isn’t allowed to have a male friend in Tommy Fury, she has to spend more time with the girls and she can’t enjoy a food fight for all its worth.

me trying to work out what exactly lucie’s meant to have done wrong by not wanting to be around 8 overdramatic girls 24/7 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Wgsy4TKIA2 — erin (@ErinKingsleyy) June 16, 2019

Love Island: Who is Lucie friends with in the villa?

As an original Islander on series 5, Lucie was chucked into the villa with the original boys – Michael, Anton, Callum, Sherif and Curtis and the girls – Amy, Amber, Anna, and Yewande.

Things looked to be off to a good start with the Cornish surfer girl mingling among the group.

Slowly but surely, Lucie has managed to secure herself only a few friends in the villa – Tommy Fury, Elma Pazar and Maura Higgins.

This could be another huge factor that would make Lucie walk from the show as she may feel totally isolated.

Has anyone ever walked out of the Love Island villa?

There have been a few times where contestants have thrown in the towel on Love Island.

The first ever Islander to quit the show was Rykard Jenkins who followed his love interest, Rachel Fenton, when she was booted from the Island.

Series 2 also saw Zara Holland leave the show due to an illness in her family.

Niall Aslam from series 4 walked out of the villa for personal reasons as well as Samira Mighty who followed her partner, Frankie Foster, out of the villa to make things work between the two.

Unfortunately, Samira and Frankie split shortly afterwards as she found out that he’d been unfaithful.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAY AT 9 PM ON ITV2 FROM JUNE 3RD.