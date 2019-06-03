Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

We can’t be the only ones completely and utterly obsessed with the fact that Love Island is back for 2019!

A brand new batch of Islanders will be introduced on screen at 9 pm on ITV2.

And to top it all off there’s a brand new version Love Island The Game out, too.

So, what happens in Love Island The Game?

Love Island: The Game

Love Island The Game was updated in May 2019.

And as of June 3rd 2019, version two of the game is out!

The second edition of the game has a whole new range of characters.

Forget Erikah and Talia, Love Island The Game version two introduces Ibrahim, Marisol, Gary, Hope and more!

What happens in Love Island The Game?

The second version of Love Island The Game is much like the first one.

However, the producers of the game, Fusebox Games, have altered a few things.

Firstly, the characters look totally different from version one.

The graphics team totally upped their game with this one!

Unfortunately, the customizable character can still only be female, though, but there are a lot more episodes to version two – including everyone’s favourite, the baby episode!

Is the Love Island game worth playing?

We had a go at playing the Love Island game to get an idea of what it’s really like.

The second version of the game is certainly more in-depth as our character had a lot of chit-chatting to do once she entered the villa.

It’s almost like real-life with the potential for a fall-out looming with each choice you make!

During the introduction of each male member of the game, our character had to make the decision of whether to show if she liked him or not.

Do you wink or casually look at your nails?

It’s up to you whether you’re the kind of Islander that likes to keep your cards close to your chest or one that’s an open book!

Meet the new Islander Rocco, 21 from Belfast. He sees himself as quite the free spirit 😁 What 3 words would best describe you? 😜❤️🏝 #LoveIsland #LoveIslandTheGame #LoveIslandTheGameS2 #DayDotIsComing pic.twitter.com/BtN7tQ71c7 — Fusebox Games (@fuseboxgames) May 28, 2019

Where can I get the Love Island game?

Both Apple and Android users can play Love Island The Game.

Android users can head to the Google Play Store while those with Apple devices can download the game from the App Store.

Love Island The Game is free to download however if you want to really get into the game you’re probably going to have to purchase some gems with real-life money!

DOWNLOAD the game at fuseboxgames.com/loveisland/

