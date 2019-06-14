Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Anyone stepping foot into the Love Island villa can expect that their whole look from head to toe is going to be picked apart.

This year everyone’s teeth seem to be under the microscope with memes flying around Twitter as always.

Both Amy Hart and Anna Vakili have had viewers speculating about their gnashers in 2019.

So, what’s the deal with Amber Gill’s teeth?

Love Island: Amber’s teeth

Geordie girl Amber Gill is one of the best-looking women on Love Island in 2019.

However, the 21-year-old came under fire after episode 10 aired on June 13th.

Amber had a “childish” blow out after having to witness her Island romance, Michael, go on a date with new girl Maura.

But it wasn’t just her behaviour that viewers thought was childish, Amber’s teeth are apparently in their infancy, too!

Love Island Amber’s teeth on Twitter

As always, Twitter went in on Amber’s smile, labelling her as “still having baby teeth” and more.

One Twitter user mentioned that Amber and Michael’s teeth looked too small and alike “the shaven down part of getting veneers”.

Some nice viewers have complimented the beautiful brunette on her pearly whites, though.

Amber looks to have relatively small teeth but we can say they’re all her adult teeth as the Islander is 21 after all!

Amber and Michael’s teeth both look like they’re still in the shaven down part of getting veneers #loveisland — #PrayforAmbazonia (@bangwabaddie) June 9, 2019

Ambers teeth are so childish 😫#LoveIsland — I don't like what I hate! (@korejay) June 13, 2019

Amber still has baby teeth #LoveIsland — MoveInSilence🔌 (@Druelle3) June 12, 2019

To be fair though Ambers teeth are actually amazing! #LoveIsland — Kirst-Lou✨💛💜 (@kirst_louisexxo) June 11, 2019

Michael’s teeth: Love Island

Amber and fellow Islander Michael got closer after episode 9 which obviously meant that his gleaming white smile had to be involved too.

Twitter users went to town suggesting that if Michael and Amber had children together their teeth would be so small you wouldn’t be able to see them.

It’s worth mentioning that firefighter Michael and beautician Amber probably aren’t too concerned with what viewers have got to say about their teeth.

They could be one of the best-looking couples the ITV show has ever seen!

Not being funny but Amber and Michael's children would have microscopic teeth 😂😳 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/X5QozTlzbq — Cay (@Caymoon1) June 13, 2019

forget this maura crap.. amber and michael have some of the smallest teeth i’ve seen between a couple 🔍 #LoveIsland — Ry Gid (@Ryazara) June 13, 2019

I can’t look at anything mike and amber say without looking at their tiny teeth #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0QLY22SXe1 — My Thoughts Exactly (@ThoughtsExac) June 13, 2019

