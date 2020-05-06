Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

There has been a change to Good Morning Britain once again, as another presenter has vanished from our screens.

Up until now, Piers Morgan has been a constant fixture of ITV’s breakfast show, but ever since Monday, May 4th he has been absent.

It’s not the first time that Piers Morgan has disappeared from his usual presenting role on Good Morning Britain, but as it was announced that Piers was suffering from some coronavirus symptoms, many were concerned for the presenter’s health.

So what is the latest on Piers Morgan? When can we expect him to return to Good Morning Britain?

Piers Morgan missing from Good Morning Britain

On Monday, May 4th, Good Morning Britain viewers were surprised to find that Piers Morgan was absent from air, and alarm bells rung when they found out that he had confirmed coronavirus symptoms.

However, the GMB team revealed that Piers would be tested for COVID-19 and spend the following days recovering from whatever illness he had.

Latest on Piers Morgan

Piers was again missing on the following Tuesday but his co-presenter Susanna Reid quelled all concern.

Susanna said: “We are happy to report that Piers tested negative for coronavirus however he is still under the weather.”

Piers Morgan tweeted on Tuesday, May 5th: “My COVID-19 test was negative. I was advised to take the test by my doctor after developing possible coronavirus symptoms, and was entitled to do so as a Govt-designated essential worker. I’ll be back on @GMB as soon as my doctor advises I’m OK to return to work.”

Piers has been incredibly active on Twitter while he’s bed bound, so we don’t think Piers’s illness is anything to be greatly concerned over.

When will Piers return to Good Morning Britain?

Unconfirmed. Hopefully Piers will be back on Good Morning Britain by next week (starting Monday, May 11th) but as we don’t have any specifics on his illness, it is hard to say when Piers will be back in full health.

It all depends on the doctor’s advice, which evidently will only be given to Piers himself. There’s a chance he will broadcast from home rather then returning to the studio for the coming weeks.

Until then, Ben Shepherd will be taking over as the show’s regular presenter.

