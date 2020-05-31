Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow kicked off on Saturday, May 30th with a revival of Bruce Forsyth’s classic, Play Your Cards Right.

The first episode welcomed celebrity duos into the ITV studios to compete for £30,000 for a charity of their choice.

One of the most talked-about couples of the evening (despite the fact they did not take home the major prize) was Ore Oduba and his wife Portia.

So, who is Portia Oduba? Why were Play Your Cards Right viewers obsessing over her TV debut? Find out what went down on Saturday night here.

Who is Portia Oduba?

Portia Oduba (née Jett) is a TV researcher. She was born in November 1989 which makes her currently 30 years old.

Portia may be best known for her marriage to TV presenter Ore Oduba. She reportedly met Ore at an event at Loughborough University where he studied. In an Instagram post from this year, Portia noted that they’d been together for nine years, so the couple must have started dating when Portia was 21 years old and Ore was 25.

The couple got married at Penshurst Place in Kent in November 2015 and have one child together, a son named Roman. Roman was born on January 9th, 2018.

Ore and Portia on Play Your Cards Right

Ore and Portia Oduba were playing Play Your Cards Right to raise money for CLIC Sargent, which is the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people.

The couple made it to the penultimate round against This Morning hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford. But Ore and Portia narrowly missed out on making it to the final round and winning the £30,000, as they guessed wrong on their ‘higher or lower’ round.

Play Your Cards Right viewers were smitten with Portia throughout her time on the show, with many taking to Twitter to share their admiration.

Follow Portia Oduba on Instagram

If you were a fan of Portia’s on her Instagram debut, then be sure to follow her on Instagram!

In Portia’s Instagram bio, she describes herself as “wifey” to Ore and “Mum/cook/cleaner/entertainer to my son Roman.” She posts tonnes of couple pics with Ore, plus adorable snaps of Roman.

You can find her under the handle @portiajett.

