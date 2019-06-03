Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It’s official! Love Island is back for a fifth series.

The ITV show kicks off from June 3rd 2019 and we’ll finally get to meet the long-awaited cast.

The Islanders are sure to be repping some of the hottest outfits going this summer.

So, here’s a rundown of the 2019 Love Island bikinis from best to worst!

Best swimwear of Love Island 2019

Anna Vakili’s beachwear look comes in and takes the top spot with this plunging swimsuit.

The ‘wear me any way’ swimsuit is just £18 and can be bought online from I Saw It First.

The flattering one-piece comes in first place for being so simplistic, stylish and versatile – and it comes in almost every colour!

Amber gets second place

Posing pool-side looking like a goddess, Amber Gill has pretty much sold this bikini to us.

The bottoms are £9 and the top £13, you can buy the two-piece online here.

This fresh white buttoned bikini is totally Kim K-esq but isn’t quite enough to be number one.

Middle of the road

Yewande Biala’s jungle print bikini is one for everyone.

Let’s face it, a printed triangle bikini is a must-have for the summer.

You can purchase the exact same one online from I Saw It First.

The bikini is a bit pricier than the others and will set you back £36 in total.

We’ll take it

Lucie Donlan’s striped ensemble comes in fourth place – it’s not our favourite, but we’ll take it.

The blue and white striped two-piece isn’t exactly bringing the sass but perhaps Lucie’s got enough of that.

If you want this neutral all-rounder in your wardrobe you can pick a similar one up here for £9.

Absolute yawn-fest

Amy Hart has the bod to pull this one off but we’re not in love with it.

This pink number was the losing look in our opinion.

But if the two-tone bikini is totally your thing then you can find one similar here!

Hot pink can make a comeback, we know it!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND 2019 FROM MONDAY JUNE 3RD AT 9 PM ON ITV2.