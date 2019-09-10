University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire is back for another series of gossiping, glitzy parties and glamorous getaways.

Series 10 kicked off on Monday, September 9th and follows up one of the most dramatic seasons to date which saw the Housewives all fall apart over the bad blood between Tanya, Hanna, Seema and Dawn.

And to stir the pot even more, ITV has introduced some more castmates, old faces and new!

Former Page 3 model Leilani Dowding is added to the RHOCH cast, as well as Christine McGuiness and Nermina Pieters-Mekic who will be returning as guests to the show.

Here’s everything you need to know about Leilani, from her background and relationship with rock guitarist Billy Duffy to her career.

Meet Leilani Dowding…

Leilani is a 39-year-old former glamour model originally from Bournemouth but now living in Cheshire.

She was born on January 30th, 1980 making her an Aquarius.

Leilani began an economics degree at the Royal Holloway, University of London with the intention of working in the city as a trader. But when she was 18-years-old, Leilani won Miss Great Britain and was taken on a wild adventure to Miss Universe held in the U.S.

Her time spent doing pageant work then sparked interest from modelling agencies and her career took off from there.

Leilani’s modelling career

In 1999, Leilani began working as a glamour model for The Sun’s Page 3.

She worked as a Page 3 girl for years but also started modelling for other magazines including Maxim and FHM.

In 2003, Leilani was voted #89 on FHM’s sexiest women in the world list.

She continues to model, but now for her own clothing brand – Leiluna Collection – rather than glamour modelling.

Leilani’s reality TV days

The Real Housewives of Cheshire isn’t Leilani’s first appearance on reality television. In fact, she’s had a few jobs working in television.

First, in 2005, Leilani signed up to star in the gladiator-esque TV competition Celebrity Wrestling. She often posts throwback videos and snaps to this time on her Instagram.

Leilani also appeared on The Weakest Link and Celebrity Fear Factor.

Her biggest break was starring in Tough Love Miami. This came after Leilani had separated from her ex-husband, restaurateur Richard Palmer and had two unsuccessful engagements to Mark Williams and Jérémie Aliadière.

The show aimed to help Leilani find ‘the one,’ but it looks like she didn’t need their help in the end. A couple of years after starring on the show, Leilani met current partner Billy Duffy.

Billy and Duffy – the story

Although Leilani and Billy only met two and a half years ago, Leilani said in the first episode of RHOCH (Monday, September 9th) that “he’s the man I’m going to spend the rest of my life with.”

Leilani had been living in Los Angeles since 2007 whereas Billy had been there since 1988.

Not much is known about exactly where and when they met, but the couple has been living together in Billy’s Hollywood house before they decided to move back closer to his hometown of Manchester.

Billy is returning to England to refocus on his music career, while Leilani also looks to develop her fashion business.

Leilani on Instagram

From Leilani’s Instagram profile, we can see that she is a real animal lover.

She has two dogs, Milo and D.O.G, and supports the ‘adopt don’t shop’ hashtag.

But Leilani also has two horses called Elante and Rosie. She even has her own line of equestrian clothing, she’s that mad about them!

Join her following of over 30,000 @leilanidowding.

