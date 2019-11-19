University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire series 10 finally drew to its dramatic conclusion on Tuesday, November 12th after a season filled with tears, tantrums and a huge white wedding.

The Housewives returned in full force to our screen this autumn, with new additions in tow to shake up the series. Leilani Dowding and her rockstar boyfriend were welcome additions, as her clash with Dawn made for some essential TV viewing. Two new WAG recruits also showed up on the Cheshire scene, suggesting the cast was continuing to grow.

So, what – and when – can we expect from The Real Housewives of Cheshire series 11?

The Real Housewives of Cheshire series 11

There has not been word yet on whether RHOCH is returning for an eleventh series, but considering its increase in popularity, it’s very likely.

In an Instagram post made by Real Housewives regular, Dawn Ward on Wednesday, November 13th, she wrote in the caption: “Here’s to next season.”

That makes us think it’s pretty much confirmed to return!

Which cast members will return for series 11?

This next series could feature the two new recruits from series 10, Annie Kilner and Millie Savage as permanent cast members. ITV trialled them out with the other housewives this season and they proved a real hit with fans!

It should also see the departure of some of the husbands, as Rachel finally separated from her husband and things have become heated between Perla and her husband, John.

After Leilani Dowding didn’t have the best time settling into the Cheshire housewife scene, it is unknown whether she will return to the series next year.

We all know that Leilani won’t be back. Anyone who falls out with Dawn gets sacked. She forces them out #RHOCheshire — Not Katie Hopkins (@HopkinsNot) November 12, 2019

RHOCH series 11: Start date

For the past three years, there has been two seasons of The Real Housewives of Cheshire per year, one in March and the other in September.

Series 10 started airing on September 9th, 2019 and so it is likely that the broadcast schedule will match for next year.

This means we can expect series 11 in mid-March 2020.

CATCH UP WITH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF CHESHIRE SEASON 10 ON THE ITV HUB NOW

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE