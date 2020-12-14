Will there be season 13 of Real Housewives of Cheshire? Dawn Ward teases next series!











With the approaching season 12 finale of Real Housewives of Cheshire, fans want to know if there will be another season next year.

The ITVBe reality series returned for its twelfth series this autumn, bringing the likes of familiar cast members Lauren Simon, Rachel Lugo, Seema Malhotra and others.

This season also saw the debut appearance of property investor and mother Lystra Adams.

Meanwhile, Dawn Ward announced that she is leaving the reality show after 12 seasons. However, she also teased another series which has fans on social media talking.

Will there be a season 13 of Real Housewives of Cheshire?

Nicole and Joe Sealey, Real Housewives of Cheshire, Episode 1 Series 12, ITV

Will there be season 13 of Real Housewives of Cheshire?

ITV has yet to confirm if Real Housewives of Cheshire will be renewed for another series.

However, given the huge success of the reality show with viewers in the UK and around the world, many fans expect that the housewives will be back for a thirteenth season.

This was teased by Dawn Ward herself who may have unknowingly confirmed that the show is coming back for season 13.

Dawn revealed that she is leaving the show and wrote on Twitter:

“Having been on The Real Housewives of Cheshire for almost 7 years and 12 seasons, I’ve had the most incredible journey, not just me, but my whole family.

“Season 12 has now come to an end and filming has finished. It’s been difficult this season with the pandemic but the cast and our amazing production team have pulled it off again, it’s been fun!”

She finished her post:

“It’s a great show and will only go from strength to strength as it’s done since season 1. I want to wish everyone involved on the show the best of luck and I can’t wait to tune in for season 13!”

RHOCH: The wedding of Hanna Miraftab and Dr Martin!

Thank you so much for all your support over the years you’re the Best ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lmCS6z4Bpx — dawn ward (@dawnward4) December 11, 2020

Real Housewives of Cheshire: Potential season 13 start date

If Real Housewives of Cheshire gets the green light for another series, the earliest that we can see the show back on our screens will be in spring 2021.

There are usually two seasons – one in spring (March or April) and another one in autumn (September or October).

A potential start date for season 13 – if the show is renewed – would be March or April 2021.

But viewers might have to wait a bit longer since the pandemic situation has affected a number of TV shows and this could be the case with Real Housewives of Cheshire too.

Real Housewives of Cheshire: Season 12

This year’s series has only two episodes left. There is an episode on Monday, December 14th at 9 pm on ITVBe.

The season 12 finale is just a few days before Christmas and airs on Monday, December 21st.

The episode will see Seema host a dinner party for the rest of the ladies just before the start of another lockdown in the country.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF CHESHIRE EVERY MONDAY AT 9 PM ON ITVBE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK