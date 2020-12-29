Real Housewives of Jersey: Who is Margaret Thompson? Meet the business owner on Instagram!











Real Housewives of Jersey aired its first episode on December 28th. So who is cast member Margaret Thompson?

Margaret is amongst a line-up of ladies from Jersey who are currently wives, embracing the single life, or divorced.

As part of a new ITVBe show, the reality of both her personal and professional life has been captured on camera.

So who is Margaret Thompson? We know she’s a business owner already…

Who is Margaret Thompson?

Margaret is a 58-year-old who moved to Jersey when she was 18.

She worked her way up from pot washer to being known as the ‘Queen of Jersey property’, as she is business owner at Thompson Estates.

The Real Housewives of Jersey star is also the owner of two dogs called Coco-Chanel and Bella Thompson.

Margaret Thompson: Family and career

The property specialist became the director of another agency before deciding to launch her own in 2001, and has over 30 years of experience.

Margaret now owns two successful estate agencies in Jersey.

She also owns one of the island’s best properties, a converted restaurant with a huge terrace – where she throws extravagant and glamorous parties.

She is currently single following a divorce, but says she is open to finding Mr Right – but he would need to fit into her “hectic” life!

Margaret on Instagram

If you like pups (who doesn’t), then you will certainly enjoy following Margaret and her two doggies on Instagram.

For more of Bella and Coco-Chanel, you can follow their profile at @cocochanelthompson_ – they even feature on the series!

According to her profile, she spent Christmas with best friend and co-star Kate Taylor, who she has known for several years.

