Real Housewives of Jersey: Who is Tessa Hartmann? Star is mum to former X Factor singer!











Tessa Hartmann has quickly been recognised as the mum of a former X Factor contestant, as she joins The Real Housewives of Jersey cast.

She is amongst a group of ladies living in Jersey, who have been surrounded by ITV cameras in time for the launch of a new show.

The Real Housewives of Jersey star instantly became a popular search for viewers, who wanted to find out more about her famous daughter.

So who is Tessa Hartmann? What does she do for a living? Let’s find out…

The Real Housewives of Jersey. Picture: ITV

Meet Tessa Hartmann

Dr Tessa, who is originally from Scotland, moved to Jersey five years ago.

She was awarded a CBE in 2016 for services to the Scottish fashion industry. The ITVBe star set up the Scottish Fashion Awards 10 years before!

Tessa, who is a mum of four, admits that she’s a ruthless businesswomen and describes herself as the “eternal hustler”.

She is a breast cancer survivor, and moved to Jersey after her mum passed away in 2013 and her dad was diagnosed with oral cancer.

Tessa Hartmann: Family and career

Tessa’s husband is composer and film director Sascha Hartmann.

They have four children together, including 22-year-old singer and reality star Tallia Storm who she manages, Tessie, 23, Johnnie, 16 and Zac, 13.

Her daughter Tallia competed on X Factor: The Band in 2019, and has also appeared on Celebs Go Dating.

She set up a branding and communications company in Glasgow 25 years ago with Sascha, and later her own project Jersey Style Awards.

The project aims to showcase the best of Jersey, across the arts, business, retail, culture and tourism sectors.

Tessa Hartmann on Instagram

Tessa may be a busy full-time businesswoman and mum, but she still makes time to regularly post on her social media!

Think family pictures, fashion styling and Insta-worthy backgrounds of Jersey, it’s all on her profile…

