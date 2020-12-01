ITV: Real Housewives of Jersey UK start date revealed!











ITVBe is set to launch new reality show Real Housewives of Jersey, in the UK. We can reveal when the series is due to start…

Seven friends will allow cameras to capture their everyday lives, from their professional careers to personal relationships.

It’s a new part of the popular Real Housewives series which stretches across the world, which will be taking viewers to Jersey in the UK for the first time.

So when does the Real Housewives of Jersey start? Here’s everything you need to know to fully binge the series without missing the first episode!

Real Housewives of Jersey trailer, ITV

Meet the cast of Real Housewives of Jersey

A couple dozen businesswomen are set to bring the series to life. They had to keep the show a secret until very recently.

Here’s the 12 ladies who are set to star on Real Housewives of Jersey:

Practitioner Hedi Green

Fashionista Jane Rayner

Property specialist Margaret Thompson

Socialite Kate Taylor

Momager Tessa Hartmann

Model Mia Ledbury

Beauty and lifestyle businesswoman Ashley Cairney

Secrets out! I’m so excited to announce that I am part of the lineup for The Real Housewives of Jersey, coming soon to @itvhub @ITVBe



Really proud to be part of this fabulous lineup of ladies and so excited to share our summer adventure on our beautiful island

#rhojersey pic.twitter.com/CJK7eqTUhq — Dr. Tessa Hartmann CBE (@TessaHartmann) November 29, 2020

ITV: Real Housewives of Cheshire Dawn Ward’s net worth

Real Housewives of Jersey: Start date

After December 11th

Although the official start date has not been revealed by ITV, we can confirm that Real Housewives of Jersey won’t air until after December 11.

ITV has announced that the series will launch on ITVBe this month.

ITV: How long have Tom Fletcher and Giovanna been together?

Real Housewives of Jersey: Episode guide

Each episode is expected to last one hour long, airing once a week.

Luckily for viewers, they won’t have to wait a week to binge the show.

The entire series will be available to watch as a Box Set on the same day that the first TV episode comes out.

WATCH REAL HOUSEWIVES OF JERSEY ON ITVBE IN DECEMBER

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK