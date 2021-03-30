Who is Reece Oliver on Britain's Tiger Kings? See MP's lions on Instagram!











Ross Kemp’s two-episode documentary will feature MP Reece Oliver and his lion kingdom. Let’s have a look at his Instagram…

It comes after the nation was fascinated by Joe Exotic, the main man of Netflix’s Tiger King during the first lockdown.

For the ITV series, Ross will be visiting Britain’s Tiger Kings, which involves people across England who look after dangerous wild animals.

Reece Oliver is one of those people, and he is already well-known for his role in politics. So, who is he? How many lions does he have?

Who is Reece Oliver?

Reece, from Strelley, Nottingham, is running to become a councillor.

The licensed wild animal keeper hopes to be elected for the Liberal Democrats on Nottinghamshire County Council.

The 29-year-old is looking to represent Kimberley, Nuthall and Strelley.

He looks after two African lions and a Canadian puma – in his back garden!

Reece, who has lived in Strelley Village for more than 20 years, recently submitted plans to build a new den for his big cats.

Tonight, 9pm @ITV. Britain's Tiger Kings: On The Trail With Ross Kemp. Hope you can watch 📺 pic.twitter.com/IH8X3CO7W3 — Ross Kemp (@RossKemp) March 30, 2021

Reece Oliver: Britain’s Tiger Kings

Reece first met Ross last year, outside a pub in Strelley Village.

His two lions were reportedly rescued from a European circus, while his puma Rogue came from a Lincolnshire rescue centre.

During the ITV series, it is revealed that his rescued big cats have caused a huge divide in the village where they are kept.

Some neighbours have expressed concern about the wellbeing of the big cats, which live in his back garden.

When Ross asks him if he thinks his plot of land is big enough compared to sanctuaries, he says it is not, and reveals he has submitted a planning application to make the den bigger.

His proposals for his big cat enclosure were “retrospectively approved”, and alterations were made to it, as reported by Nottingham Post.

Reece has faced opposition from animal rights groups and some of his neighbours, when it comes to his animal collection.

Meet Reece on Instagram

Reece seems to have added some animals to his back garden…

His animal collection now consists of puma Rogue, Rocky the lion, and squirrel monkeys Ronnie, Reggie, Frankie and Rafiki.

With an Instagram purely dedicated to his animal kingdom, he describes it as a “private zoological collection” in his bio.

Reece’s girlfriend Abbie Hughes briefly features in earlier pictures, when they are both seen riding horses.

In summer 2020, Reece documented Rora’s illness, as she was diagnosed with a severe liver issue that vets said she wouldn’t recover from.

She is now happily living with lion Rocky without medication!

