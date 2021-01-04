ITV: We found Robyn from The Cabins on Instagram! Age and career explored!











Who is Robyn Darbyshire from The Cabins? The dating series premieres on ITV2 on January 4th.

A brand new dating show hits our screens on Monday, January 4th.

Since there will be no winter series of Love Island this year, The Cabins will offer the perfect escapism during those long winter nights.

The new ITV2 show sees singletons move into cabins to spend time together as they search for true love and romance.

One of the singletons is Robyn. Here’s everything you need to know about her, including age, career and Instagram.

Screenshot: The Cabins | Starts 4th January | ITV2 Youtube

Who is Robyn Darbyshire? Age revealed

Robyn Darbyshire is a sales executive from Doncaster. She is 26 years old and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

She studied Communication and Media Studies at The McAuley Catholic High School, according to her LinkedIn page.

Robyn has worked as a sales advisor for an insurance company and was part of the paralegal team of a solicitor firm.

Her bio indicates that she became a trained TV presenter in 2016 and that she is “currently looking for work in the media industry”. Robyn trained with TV expert Brian Naylor and she learned the main principles of autocue and co-presenting.

Is Robyn on Instagram?

Yes, she is and we found her Instagram handle!

You can give Robyn a follow @robyn_darbyshire where she currently has just over 1,600 followers.

But since her profile is public, we’re sure her follower count is set to rocket after she makes her debut appearance on The Cabins.

Robyn loves to share pictures with family and friends, as well as selfies and snaps from holidays around the world.

The Cabins star recently paid a poignant tribute to her dog which has sadly passed away.

Robyn reveals why she joined The Cabins

In an interview with Yorkshire Live, Robyn revealed that she has been single for four years and is now ready to get back into the dating life.

She said:

“I’ve been single for four years. I’ve enjoyed the single life, but now I’m ready to find someone. I’d love a guy who is romantic but was also funny and didn’t take himself too seriously and is up for a laugh.

“I just haven’t found anyone worth settling down for.”

Robyn added that her ideal match would be someone who loves football and the perfect date would be for them to watch Chelsea play at Stamford Bridge.

