Masked Singer’s Rockhopper clues explored, fans guess Michelle Williams











It’s a show of mystery, surprise and excitement – ITV’s The Masked Singer is back in 2022 with a third series. Joel Dommett is back to his hosting duties while the judging panel is made up of Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

The Poodle, Traffic Cone and the Lionfish are just some of the crazy masks to take part in season 3 so far, so let’s find out more about Rockhopper on The Masked Singer. Fans seem to think that Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams could be behind the mask, but here’s a look at the clues so far…

Masked Singer: Exploring Rockhopper clues so far

Some of the big clues that have been given away on The Masked Singer suggest that Rockhopper is an entertainer and has some connection to The Greatest Showman.

The Rockhopper also mentioned being able to “jump” which the judges thought could be related to TV show The Jump.

An American accent appears to have been sussed out by the judges, too.

Rockhopper first performed “Higher Love” by Kygo feat. Whitney Houston and they also performed “Love Is a Losing Game” by Amy Winehouse in episode 4.

Fans Tweet their ideas of who Rockhopper is

Of course, all the fun of The Masked Singer is in guessing who each performer is and many fans take to Twitter each episode to hazard their guesses and who’s who.

Some viewers Tweeted they thought Rockhopper could be Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams.

Others said Britney Spears could be under the penguin mask. Due to the Greatest Showman connection, others Tweeted their thoughts that Zendaya may be under the mask, however, lots of other viewers disagreed.

The judges suggested Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Ennis Hill, Alesha Dixon, Zendaya, Jamelia, Zara Larsson, Robyn or Nicole Scherzinger could be the Rockhopper.

idk who needs to hear this but rockhopper is not zendaya #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/BN50Rsxtdg — ✨ (@x_erin_) January 15, 2022

Could the Rockhopper be Michelle Williams?

Given the clues for the Rockhopper so far, Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams looks to be a popular guess from fans on Twitter.

The actress Michelle Williams played the role of Charity Barnum in The Greatest Showman which could be a loose link, plus Destiny’s Child’s Michelle has an American accent. However, this could be a bit of a stretch as Michelle is an award-winning singer so the Rockhopper’s vocals may not match up.

There also seems to be a sporting link with the Rockhopper and another clue given on the show was “This penguin made headlines by being the first“, so the person behind the mask is something of a trailblazer…

Rockhopper is Michelle Williams from Destiny’s Child! Now ask me why… pic.twitter.com/MWvc7njoL7 — Truckin’ Patriot (@id_gray1) January 15, 2022

