As series 31 is now underway we’re set to see some new faces join the cast. That’s right, the Hackett family presence is set to get even bigger. TOWIE’s Roman has teased that his nan has joined him and his mum for filming. We look into the situation more and explore who the family are.

Series 31 of The Only Way Is Essex is officially underway! After all the dramas that played out last series, we’re sure to be in for the same this time around too.

Someone who avoided most of the drama but is still a firm fan favourite is Roman Hackett. Well, we’ll definitely be seeing more of him as he confirmed that he’s currently filming the latest series. But, he’s not the only member of his family to do so. No, we don’t mean his Roman’s mum, who has become a series regular, but his nan!

Roman joined TOWIE in 2021

Barely 18 when he made his TOWIE debut, Roman joined the reality show in series 27. In fact, his first scene was his first time in a bar! He was introduced along with Dani Imbert and quickly became a love interest for Ella Rae Wise, with the two of them set up by Dani.

Their romance was short-lived and now fans are convinced that Dani and Roman are an item. This wasn’t helped as the pair were frequently kissing on screen in the last series. Nothing has ever been confirmed between the two, but a recent post on Instagram got fans talking again.

One commented “I think they’re together already,” with another one impatiently waiting for confirmation “just get together already!”

Before joining the show, Roman was a model at AMLUXE modelling agency. The reality star definitely still does this as well as TOWIE. In fact, his Instagram is full of glam-stylised shots of the 20-year-old perfecting that model pout.

Roman’s older brother is almost famous, actually, maybe even more so. Reeco Hackett-Fairchild is a 25-year-old professional footballer currently playing for Portsmouth and has done since 2020. Though he hasn’t appeared on TOWIE it looks like the rest of the Hackett family will be.

Ann Marie Hackett is already on the show

Soon, we may have to change the name of the show to The Only Way Is Hackett as more and more of the family join the ITVBe show.

Roman’s mum, Ann Marie has been on TOWIE for a little while and fans already can’t get enough of her. She appeared quite a bit last series with Roman and Dani and is set to return for series 31, much to fans’ delight.

The mum of two is also a businesswoman and is actually the founder and CEO of AMLuxe — the modelling agency that Roman belongs to. Ann Marie is also a proud grandma, showing off her grandson, Aycer, on Instagram as well as on TOWIE last year.

TOWIE cast welcomes Roman Hackett’s nan

Yes, the matriarch of the Hackett family is set to join series 31!

When Roman posted on his Instagram Stories last month about filming TOWIE again, he let some behind-the-scenes detail slip about a new cast member.

“Filming with Nancy and Mumzy today” whilst tagging TOWIE in the story. He managed to snap a look at his nan sitting next to him, and we’re still in disbelief that she’s old enough to be a grandma, let alone a great-grandma!

Not much else is known about her arrival on the TOWIE scene or how often she’ll appear on the show. However, we’re sure she’ll go down an absolute treat just as Roman’s mum has.

Really, the show is in need of some new members with rumours that Mia Scully and Hannah Voyan have been axed after only one series. We think the glam-ma will be the perfect fit for the show and the more of the Hackett family the better!

Catch TOWIE series 31 on Sunday at 9 pm on ITVBe