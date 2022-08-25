











RuPaul Charles, who is the Drag Race producer, host, and judge, a singer, and an entrepreneur, can now also add ITV gameshow host to his incredible resume.

ITV has announced the premiere date of the upcoming gameshow Celebrity Lingo, a spin-off of Lingo. However, it adds a bit of spice to the show, featuring the twist of… you guessed it, celebrities.

When will the show be on air? What can viewers expect? And what has RuPaul had to say about the whole thing? Let’s take a look…

Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

RuPaul to host ITV’s new Celebrity Lingo

Earlier this year, RuPaul was announced as the host of ITV’s newest gameshow: Celebrity Lingo. Now, ITV has told viewers that the show will premiere on Sunday, September 4 at 6.30pm, and fans can expect seven episodes in the series.

Celebrity Lingo appeared in a press release of ITV’s autumn highlights, alongside “a rich variety of drama, brand new entertainment and blue chip factual,” both on the main channel and ITV’s upcoming new free streaming service ITVX.

RuPaul has also been confirmed as the host of the CBS adaptation of the gameshow in the US. Speaking about taking on the role, RuPaul said: “Now, more than ever before, people want to have fun, and Celebrity Lingo is here to serve it up generously.”

Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

A spin-off gameshow

Celebrity Lingo is a spin-off of Lingo, the popular gameshow hosted by Adil Ray, the Good Morning Britain host and Ackley Bridge star. It airs on weekdays, and sees contestants go head-to-head with the word-based challenges.

In addition to Celebrity Lingo, the main show will also be continuing, as 50 new episodes were commissioned back in May.

At the time, Adil said: “I’m so grateful to everyone watching at home, the entire crew and our fab contestants for giving me another chance to host one of the best shows on TV! Even to those who shout four letter Lingos at me in the street! Welcome to the team RuPaul!”

All about ITV’s upcoming streaming service

14 years after the launch of the ITV Hub, the TV channel has announced that they will be replacing it with a new streaming service called ITVX.

The news was first shared with the public in March, but this August at the Edinburgh TV festival, ITV confirmed that ITVX will be launching in November.

Describing itself as Britain’s “freshest new streaming service,” ITVX promises exclusive new series launching every week, an ever-changing library of blockbuster movies and the nation’s biggest live events, themes channels, thousands of box sets, and the ability to access BritBox all in one place.