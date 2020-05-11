Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Gemma Collins has returned on our screens with her ITVBe series, delivering much-needed entertainment and escapism as we go into the next stage of the lockdown.

In Gemma Collins: Diva on Lockdown, the GC gives an insight at some of her planned but postponed professional projects for 2020. Plus, she also shares what is life for a diva like her behind closed doors.

Gemma is spending the quarantine period with her brother Russell Collins and his family. And quite naturally, people are intrigued to learn more about Gemma’s brother.

So, here’s Russell’s job and net worth explored!

Who is Russell Collins?

Russell is 42 years old and is Gemma’s older brother.

He works as a managing director at the shipping company Unisystems Freight in Witham, Essex.

Gemma and Russell’s father Alan founded the firm back in 1989 which offers importing and exporting services, via air, sea and land transport.

The company’s LinkedIn profile says that Unisystems Freight has a “team of like-minded people who have been working in this industry for over 30 years.” Writing about their company motto, they add:

Many of the global shipping companies have their own internal logistics division’s however we sometimes find that the bigger the company the less attention to detail and service.

In addition, based on information from the UK Government, Russell works as a director at The London Freight Club which deals with freight formating.

The correspondence address of the two companies Russell works at indicates that they are linked.

Russell Collins: Net worth explored

According to Company Check, Russell’s estimated net worth in 2020 is £2.7m.

The website adds that Russell’s current appointment comes to £316.3k, while he holds a total asset value of £1.9m and liabilities of £1.3m.

Plus, Russell and his family live in a lavish home in Essex, which means that his house might be an additional asset if it were to be sold or rented out.

Is Russell on Instagram?

No, it doesn’t look like that Russell is on Instagram! And even if he has any social media accounts, they are probably not open to the public.

However, here at Reality TitBit, we found that Russell’s wife Dawn is on Instagram but her account is private at the time of publication.

You can find her profile under the handle @dawn_collins71.

