Wife and husband duo Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are a favourite pair on ITV‘s This Morning.

Ruth and Eamonn occasionally step in to replace regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, bringing the latest news and topical issues across the UK.

From DIY segments to celebrity interviews, the programme surely knows how to raise the spirits during the quarantine period.

On Friday’s episode (April 24th), Ruth mesmerised viewers with her floral outfit. So, here’s how to buy Ruth’s exact dress from This Morning!

Ruth Langsford’s dress on This Morning

On Friday, April 24th, Ruth wore a long floral wrap dress.

The presenter’s outfit is from the brand Gant and is called the Gant Garden Party Dress which we’ve found is available to order online from House of Fraser.

At the time of writing, the dress is available in several sizes and has been reduced from £175 to £88. It’s made out of a lightweight fabric and it’s the perfect tea dress to sport as one of your stay-at-home outfits.

Plus, the online retailer has reduced several other dresses which is great timing with the warm weather now.

How to get Ruth Langsford’s previous outfits

Ruth keeps a collection of some of her previous outfits on This Morning as often viewers want to know where to find them.

Head to Ruth’s Instagram profile where you will find a section called ‘Fashion’.

