Usually on This Morning, Holly Willoughby is the resident style star, however Ruth Langsford has been donning some summer dresses which viewers are keen to get their hands on.

On today’s show (Friday, May 22nd), Ruth welcomed in the sunshine in a pink floral number as she hosted alongside husband Eamonn Holmes.

So, where is Ruth Langsford’s pink dress from which she wore on This Morning? We found it online!

Ruth Langsford wows on This Morning in pink dress

On Friday, May 22nd, Ruth donned a pink short sleeved floral tea dress. She was clearly happy with her look, taking a Boomerang on Instagram Stories of her waving the floaty dress around.

It didn’t take too long before viewers were tweeting admiration of Ruth’s look and asking where they could find it.

One viewer tweeted: “I love the dress you’re wearing this morning.” Another added: “Lovely dress again Ruth. Would you mind tweeting where it comes from.”

A third viewer tweeted: “Ruth looks lovely today, love the dress”

@thismorning Ruth you look lovely in your dress, where can I buy it 👍🤗 — Kathy Griffiths (@KathyGriffiths3) May 22, 2020

Where is Ruth’s dress from?

Unconfirmed.

Usually, Ruth is forthcoming with announcing where all of her dresses are from, but as of yet there has been no news on where her dress was from in today’s episode of This Morning.

Fortunately for you, we’ve done some digging and found almost identical looks!

Buy similar styles

Our top pick is the ‘Faithfull The Brand Celine Floral Print Midi Dress’ which we found on the Anthropologie website. It is the priciest of all the bunch, but most closely resembles Ruth Langsford’s dress.

Oliver Bonas do a similar dress called ‘Ginny Floral Print Pink Midi Dress’ which retails at £75. You can check it out on their website.

Boden is a favourite of many TV presenters, and they sell the ‘Jane Midi Dress’ in Milkshake Blossom Vine which is almost identical to Ruth’s. It is currently on sale from £120 to £72, so snatch it up quick!

You can find it here.

